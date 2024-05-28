From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained

When it comes to power rankings in isekai anime, there’s always a debate. Some argue that the overpowered abilities make for a less exciting story, while others revel in the sheer awesomeness of seeing a character dominate their new world. But Mushoku Tensei is a prime example of how it can be done right.

In the story, Rudeus Greyrat is reincarnated into a fantasy world with all of his memories intact, and from a young age, he displays an incredible aptitude for magic. In fact, Rudeus is able to cast spells without even needing to chant. But where does he rank in terms of overall power? Let’s take a closer look at the power-ranking system in this awesome anime!

Power Tiers

The characters in the Mushoku Tensei can be categorized into various power levels, ranging from ordinary humans to god-like beings. These tiers help you understand where the characters stand in terms of their combat effectiveness.

Tier 1: Godlike beings

These entities, classified as Tier 1 or Godlike Beings, possess powers that far surpass the capabilities of most other characters in the series. This tier includes beings like Laplace and Hitogami, each of whom plays a critical role in the overarching narrative and mythology of the series. Laplace, often referred to as the Demon God, is a legendary figure whose actions have shaped the history of the Mushoku Tensei world. As a being of near-godlike status, Laplace exhibits traits of immortality and has been alive for centuries.

Unlike Laplace, Hitogami’s influence is more subtle. He often manipulates events from behind the scenes and communicates with select individuals. His most notable ability is his power of foresight, which allows him to predict future events with high accuracy.

Tier 2: Emperor and Kingly magicians

These are some of the highest ranks achievable within the world’s balance of power. King-class magicians enhance the effects of Saint-class spells, achieving greater scale and power. This includes generating large-scale barriers, or unleashing devastating attacks.

Meanwhile, the emperor class is one step ahead. These magicians command magic that can influence large geographical areas. Their spells might include altering the landscape, affecting the weather across vast regions, and powerful enchantments that can protect or devastate large populations.

Tier 3: Saint/Holy magicians

Saint/Holy Rank magicians have transcended beyond the basic and intermediate levels of magic. These magicians can cast multiple spells simultaneously, and while some achieve Saint Rank in one particular type of magic (like elemental magic), others may specialize in multiple areas, though this is less common.

For example, Roxy Migurdia is a character who specializes in one area. Initially, she is shown as an advanced ranked magic user from the Migurd race but later she becomes a Saint Rank in water magic.

Tier 4: Advanced magician

Advanced magic users are considerably more skilled than the average ones who have mastered the fundamentals of incantation and spells. They can adapt their magical skills to various situations, whether it’s combat, protection, healing, or utility. In this case, we can consider Rudeus, Roxy, or even Orsted as advanced magicians (though, admittedly, their ranks may also fall into the higher tiers).

Tier 5: Intermediate and basic magic users

Users at this level can perform simple magical tasks. These might include minor healing, basic fire spells, or simple water manipulation. The effects are generally localized and fairly limited in power. The inherent affinity for specific types of magic also plays a crucial role in determining a character’s basic strength.

Who are the Seven Great Powers in Mushoku Tensei?

7 Great Powers are important aspect in Mushoku Tensei.

They are considered to be the strongest in the world.

Their status is that of a myth or a legend.

Indeed, apart from the ranking of magical abilities, there are also entities known as the “Seven Great Powers.” They are a group of the most formidable and powerful individuals known across the continents. These figures are not only recognized for their overwhelming strength but for their influence and legendary status in the series.

Rank Title Name Status 1 Technique God Laplace (Dragon-side half) Missing 2 Dragon God Orsted Active 3 Fighting God Badigadi Missing 4 Magic God Laplace (Demon-side half) Inactive (Sealed) 5 Death God Randolph Marianne Active 6 Sword God Gal Farion Active 7 North God Aleksander Rybak (Kalman III) Active

Furthermore, while raw magic power is undoubtedly important, factors like intelligence and the ability to adapt to unfamiliar situations also plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of conflicts in the anime. This is why the Seven Great Powers are the greatest among the classes.

