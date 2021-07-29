The Strongest Anime Characters Of All Time

In the history of anime, there have been some extremely overpowered characters. Not only do characters boast the strength to achieve incredible physical feats, but other characters have also had the power to destroy civilizations with little more than moving a finger.

For this list, we’ll be making our picks for who are the top 10 most powerful characters in all of anime. With there being thousands of different series narrowing this list down has been very difficult and we will be taking into consideration only the power that we’ve seen a character display during their corresponding show. Here are our picks!

Light Yagami

You might be thinking this is an odd character to start with but Death Note’s Light Yagami is unbelievably powerful with the assistance of the Death Note. It is established early on in the show that just by writing someone’s name and how you’d like them to perish into the book will result in the hit being completed without issue. This means that Light is quite capable of taking out some of the more well-known characters on our list without even needing to be near them.

Although an odd choice, with Light’s spectacular mind and the power of the Death Note at his hands he is one of the most powerful characters in anime.

Beerus

The God of Destruction is the first of many Dragon Ball entries to this list thanks to his incredible strength. From the moment he is introduced Goku is forced to work tirelessly to reach his level, something which is something he looks to have achieved later in the series, but Beerus can still hold his own and destroy planets at will so it only feels right that he take a spot on our list.

Naruto / Sasuke

We had to group both Naruto and Sasuke together as one otherwise we’d be rehashing a separate argument altogether, but these two main characters from the Naruto series garner incredible abilities at the end of the series run. It is hard to compare the fighting dominant characters from anime on a fair metric but with the summoning powers, visual prowess, and powerful Jutsu behind these two ninjas they fit right in on our list.

Goku / Vegeta

Similarly, we have grouped both Goku and Vegeta as with each arc these two will at times out skill each other but generally, their strength levels are similar. While most of their combat ability is hand to hand, the energy blasts that both Z Fighter can utilize would make them a difficult challenge for many of the characters who came before them on this list.

Kaguya Otsutsuki

While either of the last two entries to this list may be able to take out Kaguya together, neither Goku, Vegeta, Sasuke, or Naruto solo would stand a chance against the mother of shinobi. In her final battle during the series we see her handily take on both Naruto and Sasuke, it took all of squad seven as well as Kakashi’s help to take her down. For a single character to achieve this they either need unbelievable power or a handy trick that can get the job done.

Whis

On a similar power level to Kaguya, Whis is one of the most powerful characters in the entire Dragon Ball series. While we don’t see him engage in combat he’s been shown to knock the God of Destruction Beerus himself unconscious with a single blow. Even with his Ultra Instinct skill acquired it’s likely Goku couldn’t stand a chance against this angelic being.

Saitama

When it comes to characters that utilize hand-to-hand combat, none can match the abilities of the One Punch Man himself, Saitama. If you’ve seen the show you already know why he made it on this list and if you haven’t the show’s name should give it away. Saitama can take out his enemies with a single punch making him an extremely dangerous foe. That power combined with his speed, reflexes, leaping ability, and other skills makes him the ultimate hand-to-hand fight and arguably the most powerful in anime.

Rimuru Tempest

Another character that might seem out of place on this list, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime’s Rimuru Tempest character isn’t all that he looks to be. With the ability to take on the power and abilities of anyone he absorbs, it should be clear how this character would find itself so high up on our list.

Zen-Oh

Zen-Oh is unequivocally one of the most powerful characters in any anime right now. When he first appears in Dragon Ball Super we are told that he can destroy universes with a single click, a feat that we see him do on multiple occasions. With this ability, there is absolutely no way a character could challenge him without getting the jump on him.

Madoka Kaname

I’m sure you didn’t see this one coming. The number one spot on our list goes to the character Madoka Kaname from the anime Puella Magi Madoka Magica. While the anime isn’t particularly known for its powerful characters, Madoka becomes quite literally an immortal goddess with the ability to influence and manipulate reality.