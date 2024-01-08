All main characters of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen, the thrilling manga and anime series has a wide array of main characters, each with varying degrees of strength.

The diverse cast possesses unique abilities and each contributes to the overarching narrative of the exciting series. While some sorcerers are extremely powerful, others are downright insane. Here, we’ll delve into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, and rank its main characters based on their strength and abilities.

10. Kugisaki Nobara

Nobara is known to be a bold and resolute jujutsu sorcerer. She distinguishes herself by shattering stereotypes, demonstrating that female anime characters can possess exceptional strength and significance. Her Straw Doll technique allows her to use cursed energy to inflict damage upon her adversaries. Nobara’s adeptness with this technique positions her as a valuable and formidable asset in the jujutsu world.

9. Itadori Yuji

Yuji Itadori is a high school student endowed with remarkable physical prowess. Fueled by a strong sense of justice, Yuji has evolved into a formidable jujutsu sorcerer. Notably, he possesses a substantial amount of Cursed Energy and can maintain control over Sukuna, the King of Curses, within his own body. Despite these impressive abilities, Yuji’s untapped potential remains vast. His growth, unwavering resilience, and charismatic demeanor collectively establish him as the quintessential protagonist.

8. Fushiguro Megumi

Renowned for his composed disposition and formidable Shikigami technique, Megumi assumes a crucial role in confrontations with curses. Driven by a resolute determination to surpass his peers and inspired by his teacher Gojo, Megumi aspires to become a powerful sorcerer. His iconic Ten Shadows technique empowers him to summon various types of Shikigami, each possessing distinct levels of strength.

7. Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo is known for his determined nature as a sorcerer, characterized by a personality that commands attention. His larger-than-life demeanor is matched only by his unwavering loyalty to friends, with his interactions with Yuji adding both humor and emotional depth to the anime. Todo’s cursed technique, Boogie Woogie, is a remarkable ability, that enables him to effortlessly swap places with any person within his range with a simple clap of his hands.

6. Nanami Kento

Nanami Kento is a pragmatic and exceptionally skilled Grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer. He is renowned for his strategic combat tactics and serves as a mentor to Yuji. Despite wielding a considerable amount of Cursed energy, Nanami exercises judicious control over its usage. His Ratio technique allows him to pinpoint and exploit weak points in the bodies of his adversaries.

5. Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto stands as a strategic and formidable sorcerer, earning a reputation as the most malevolent curse user. He is known to have a deep-seated prejudice against non-sorcerers. Acting as one of the antagonists in the series, Geto’s influence on events and his intricate relationships with characters such as Gojo and Nanami contribute to the story’s complexity. Geto possesses the ability to manipulate and control cursed spirits, a power manifested through the exorcism and ingestion of curses.

4. Zenin Maki

Maki is one of the strongest female characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. She embodies tenacity and determination as a jujutsu sorcerer, showcasing skills that surpass many of her peers. Renowned for her toughness in battle, Maki’s exceptional resilience distinguishes her as a standout character. Notably, despite lacking cursed energy, she defies her family’s expectations and emerges as a formidable jujutsu sorcerer, relying solely on her impressive physical strength.

3. Okkotsu Yuta

Securing the third position is Yuta Okkotsu, a character laden with tragedy and formidable power. As an immensely talented jujutsu sorcerer, Yuta’s struggle with cursed energy and the unfortunate events that draw him into the jujutsu world offers a unique perspective. His most potent ability, Copy, enables him to replicate the innate techniques of his adversaries. Given sufficient time and space, he can swiftly dismantle his opponents in the blink of an eye.

2. Ryomen Sukuna

Sukuna, hailed as the King of Curses, stands as a legendary and formidable figure within the jujutsu realm, his undeniable presence, and influence permeating the narrative. The continuous power struggle between Sukuna and Yuji, stemming from Sukuna’s existence within Yuji’s body, is a central theme in the series. Sukuna’s cursed energy is immeasurable and he can effortlessly obliterate his adversaries. His two techniques, Dismantle and Cleave, can shape slashes out of his cursed energy.

1. Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo is recognized as an enigmatic and immensely powerful special-grade sorcerer, standing atop the hierarchy as the most powerful in the jujutsu world. Renowned for his exceptional combat skills and an extensive array of abilities, Gojo is a truly formidable adversary. His most powerful abilities, Limitless and Infinity, can make even powerful special-grade curses seem like child’s play.