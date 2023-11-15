7 strongest female characters in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, ranked

There are multiple badass students in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, and the girls aren’t left out. In fact, it’s undeniable that they bring a lot more dynamism into the thrilling anime.

There’s a reason Jujutsu Kaisen is now considered a modern anime classic. Each character is given enough time to shine, and the highly immersive animation style has been lauded. However, the mighty girls on the show give it an extra oomph. From the steadfast Kasumi to the confident Nobara, the female characters in JJK are masterfully written, and these seven are truly the best to watch!

7. Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai, also known as the Star Plasma Vessel, was an ordinary student with an extraordinary ability – her body could merge with the immortal jujutsu master Tengen. Despite the inevitable consequence of her own demise upon merging, Riko faced her destiny without hesitation. However, everything changed when she encountered and formed bonds with Gojo and Geto. Their companionship gave her a longed-for sense of family, destabilizing her previous determination. Tragically, Riko met her end at the hands of the non-sorcerer Toji, an event that triggered Geto’s descent into madness.

6. Miwa Kasumi

A student at Kyoto Jujutsu High, Miwa is a proficient sorcerer driven by a profound commitment to justice. Distinguished among her peers for her compassionate and open-minded nature, Miwa is notably a devoted fan of Gojo Satoru. Inspired by Gojo’s prowess, she aspires to emulate the achievements of great jujutsu sorcerers to provide for her younger siblings. Despite her occasional self-doubt and reservations about assigned tasks, Miwa remains steadfast in her determination, ready to undertake any challenge for the sake of her family.

5. Utahime Iori

Utahime Iori possesses adept sorcery skills and exudes a serene and composed presence. Serving as the student supervisor and a faculty member at Kyoto Jujutsu High, she balances her stern demeanor with a penchant for enjoying fun moments, though teasing can provoke her anger. In response to Gojo accusing her of being weak, she boldly retaliated by emptying her entire cup of tea on him, reproaching him for his disrespect. Utahime’s exceptional combat abilities and mentorship role solidify her as a crucial and integral figure in the series.

4. Mei Mei

Mei Mei, a morally ambiguous character in the series, operates within the shades of gray. Functioning essentially as a jujutsu mercenary, she harbors a fondness for wealth and is willing to undertake any task as long as it comes with a price tag. Mei Mei is also transparent about her principles, displaying a lack of discrimination regarding the morality of her clients. Her worldview is tinged with cynicism, valuing lives based on their utility to her. Despite this pragmatic outlook, she maintains a calm and amiable demeanor, readily offering compliments to allies who demonstrate potential with their skills.

3. Mai Zenin

Mai Zenin, Maki’s twin sibling and a student at Kyoto Jujutsu High, possesses a degree of inherent sorcery, albeit falling short of her family’s expectations. Her sacrifice for Maki led to her being blamed for Maki’s departure, forcing Mai to embrace sorcery to compensate for her sister’s absence. The betrayal and ensuing punishment cultivated a deep-seated resentment towards her twin. Despite these hardships, Mai’s demeanor isn’t characterized by cruelty or bitterness stemming from inherent evil. Rather, her actions reflect her pain, lending a poignant and sympathetic dimension to her tragic fate.

2. Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Kugisaki is undoubtedly one of the best female anime characters ever. She is also one of the strongest women in Jujutsu Kaisen. She distinguishes herself with her assertive and formidable combat prowess. Feeling out of place in her small village, she gravitated towards the city and cherished the company of her friends. Nobara exudes confidence, pride, and a touch of arrogance, yet beneath this exterior lies a sweet side she keeps hidden from others. She admires Maki and strives to emulate her strength. Proficient in both Cursed Technique and Cursed Tools, Nobarainjects the series with a refreshing fusion of strength and independence.

1. Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin, the elder twin and the unconventional figure in the Zenin family, defies established norms in the world of jujutsu sorcerers. Born into a family that discriminates against her due to a lack of cursed energy, Maki distinguishes herself through exceptional physical combat skills. Her determination and fighting prowess earned her the admiration of her peers at Tokyo High. While she typically exudes a stern demeanor, beneath it lies a person driven by a genuine desire to see both herself and others reach their utmost potential.