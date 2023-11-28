‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: All of Megumi’s shikigami from the anime and the manga, explained

Megumi Fushiguro is a descendant of the Zenin clan and the inheritor of the Ten Shadows Technique, one of the most coveted techniques in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

This signature technique allows him to summon up to 10 shikigami by creating shadow puppets in their shape. Users of the technique must first exorcize each shikigami before they can summon them at will and control them. Nonetheless, it remains one of the most compelling parts of the overall storyline, so how about you get properly acquainted with every shinigami Megumi possesses the ability to use?

Divine Dogs

The Divine Dogs are a pair of wolf-like shikigami and the first that users of the Ten Shadows Technique acquire. They are great for attacking with their powerful jaws and sharp claws but are also good for tracking thanks to their keen sense of smell. If one of the Divine Dogs is killed, the other inherits its power, which was seen when the white dog was killed. It allowed Megumi to summon Divine Dog: Totality, a hybrid of the two.

Nue

Nue is a large, winged shikigami with a bony mask on its face and electrified wings. Megumi uses Nue for a variety of actions such as transporting himself or others or using its wings as a shield. Nue is also incredibly fast at flying and can deliver huge shocks to enemies through its wings.

Toad

As its name implies, Toad takes on the form of a, well, large toad. Its abilities mirror those of a toad as well, as it can use its tongue to restrain enemies, or even carry them and toss them aside. Toad is very useful, as its tongue is quick and durable, allowing Megumi to use it to grab friends out of the way of danger. Toad and Nue can be combined in a move called The Well’s Unknown Abyss, which allows Megumi to summon multiple winged toads to launch mass attacks.

Great Serpent

The Great Serpent is a snake shikigami that emerges from the ground and can swallow opponents whole due to its massive size. Great Serpent is often summoned right beneath opponents for this very reason. Its strong, reptilian body can wrap around adversaries, rendering them immobile.

Max Elephant

Max Elephant’s greatest advantage is its size, which allows it to completely trample enemies under it. It can also shoot out enough water from its trunk to flood a room, which is useful for driving away enemies. Megumi has stated that it takes a lot of cursed energy to summon Max Elephant.

Rabbit Escape

Rabbit Escape is a useful evasive shikigami. It manifests as a hoard of rabbits that completely overpower and obscure the enemy, allowing Megumi to hide, or just serve as a distraction. The large number of rabbits summoned with this technique makes it difficult to fully kill this shikigami.

Round Deer

Image via Viz

Round Deer has yet to be seen in the anime. It is a massive deer shikigami that has the extra special ability to use reversed cursed techniques, which means that it can heal. The positive energy generated from the reversed techniques also lets it disrupt objects infused with regular cursed energy, giving Megumi an advantage over cursed tool users.

Piercing Ox

Image via Viz

Piercing Ox is a powerful ox shikigami that delivers devastating hits when it charges against an opponent. Like an ox storming towards a matador, it can only move in straight lines, however, the further it goes to hit its opponent, the more powerful the attack.

Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga

Image via Sheuisha

Mahoraga is the most powerful shikigami among the ten available to Ten Shadows users. It has been stated that no member of the Zenin clan has ever been able to exorcise and control it. Mahoraga Wields the Sword of Extermination, a sword covered in positive energy which makes it deadly to cursed spirits. It can also adapt to the techniques of its opponents which means that if anyone has any hope of defeating it, it must be done in one decisive blow.