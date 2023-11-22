What is a shikigami in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’ Explained

One fascinating aspect of Jujutsu Kaisen is the concept of the “Shikigami.” In the popular anime and manga, these mysterious creatures play a significant role for sorcerers in the Jujutsu world.

Here, we’ll delve into the realm of Shikigami, exploring their nature and abilities, as well as distinguishing them from Cursed Spirits.

What is a Shikigami?

Shikigami are spiritual beings or entities summoned and controlled by jujutsu sorcerers. These entities are typically employed in battles against Cursed Spirits, which are malevolent entities born from negative emotions and cursed energy. Furthermore, Shikigami serve as loyal allies to sorcerers, each possessing unique abilities. They can also take various shapes, forms, and sizes, ranging from humanoid figures to more abstract and fantastical forms. However, their strength and abilities are often dependent on the skill and power of the sorcerer who summons them.

Shikigami are manifested through “summoning,” a process typically facilitated by an intermediary, like a talisman. They usually persist until the summoner either dispels their technique, or the Shikigami succumbs in battle. This reliability makes them an effective means of supporting sorcerers engaged in more direct confrontations. Summoning a Shikigami, however, requires a jujutsu sorcerer to use a Shikigami Technique- a specific form of jujutsu that enables them to create and control these spiritual entities.

In Fushiguro Megumi’s case, he was born with the “10 Shadows Technique,” which allows him to summon 10 different Shikigami using shadows. Among Megumi’s “10 Shadows Technique,” the most fundamental is the “Divine Dogs.” He also possesses a diverse array of summonable entities such as “Max Elephant,” “Toad,” and “Rabbit Escape.” However, they all fade into insignificance when compared to “General Mahoraga,” the apex Shikigami that no sorcerer has been able to command.

Abilities of Shikigami

Shikigami exhibit a wide range of abilities, making them versatile assets in battles against Cursed Spirits and other supernatural threats. Some Shikigami are known for their speed and agility, while others excel in brute strength or possess unique elemental powers. The diversity in their abilities adds a layer of strategy to the intense battles that unfold in Jujutsu Kaisen. “Max Elephant,” for instance, can unleash copious amounts of water from its trunk. On the other hand, “Toad” can seize targets from a distance, while “Rabbit Escape” serves as a valuable distraction.

Moreover, Shikigami can absorb and manipulate cursed energy, allowing them to counteract the abilities of Cursed Spirits. This makes them invaluable tools for jujutsu sorcerers facing formidable opponents, especially as Shikigami serve both as defenders and attackers in the ongoing struggle between sorcerers and curses.

The Difference Between Shikigami and Cursed Spirits

While both Shikigami and Cursed Spirits are spiritual entities in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, there are key differences that set them apart, such as their origin, how they are controlled, and their purpose. To clarify, Shikigami are created or summoned intentionally by jujutsu sorcerers using summoning techniques. They are a product of controlled sorcery and are typically summoned to serve a specific purpose.

Cursed spirits, on the other hand, emerge spontaneously from negative emotions and cursed energy. They are chaotic and malevolent entities born from the darkness within human hearts.

In terms of how these entities are controlled, Shikigami are under the direct control of the sorcerer who summons them. The sorcerer dictates their actions, and can dismiss them at will. Cursed Spirits, being independent entities, act according to their own instincts and malicious nature. They are not bound by the will of any sorcerer and often pose a significant threat to both sorcerers and non-sorcerers alike.

Concerning their purpose, Shikigami are summoned with a specific purpose in mind, whether it be for combat, reconnaissance, or other strategic needs. They are tools employed by sorcerers in their pursuit of maintaining the balance between the supernatural and human worlds. However, Cursed Spirits exist to bring harm and suffering. They are driven by their inherent malevolence and seek to feed on the negative emotions of humans.

Conclusion

In the rich tapestry of the Jujutsu Kaisen world, Shikigami stand out as fascinating and powerful entities. Their unique abilities and the dynamics of their relationships with Jujutsu Sorcerers add depth to the narrative. Understanding the difference between Shikigami and Cursed Spirits enhances our appreciation for the complex and perilous universe that unfolds in the anime, where the line between ally and adversary is often blurred.