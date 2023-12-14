All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ arcs in order

Fans of Shonen and fantasy anime have certainly heard about Jujutsu Kaisen. It would’ve been impossible not to, with how popular the series has gotten. Thus, it makes all the sense in the world for folks to want to give it a try.

Focused on Yuji Itadori, the vessel of an ancient sorcerer known as the King of Curses, Jujutsu Kaisen has established itself as one of the best new-gen manga and anime series. With its impressively strong characters, interesting supernatural plot, and great manga panels, this should come as no surprise. And of course, as more and more people dive into the series, it’s natural for them to seek to understand the material in depth.

Granted, not everyone needs to know Gege Akutami’s story like the back of their hand to enjoy it, but that doesn’t prevent the most dedicated fans from trying to. For some, reading the manga or watching the anime just isn’t enough. They want to learn everything there is to learn about Jujutsu Kaisen, and that naturally includes its organizational structure.

Much like most anime and manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s overall narrative is divided into several arcs, which help both the author and fans focus on particular storylines at a time. By marking each arc’s beginning and end, these divisions also aid the series’ organization, making it much easier for folks to refer to and analyze certain parts of the story individually. So, if you’d like to know all of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s arcs, as well as where exactly they fit into the story, keep reading.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s story arcs

Image via Mappa

At the time of writing, there are 11 arcs in this series, including the one from its prequel story, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Naturally, as the series is ongoing, there are more arcs to come in the manga and to be adapted into the anime. For the time being, though, these are all the story arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen:

Cursed Child arc — Volume 0; Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

Fearsome Womb arc — Chapters 1-18; Episodes 1-8

Vs. Mahito arc — Chapters 19-31; Episodes 9-13

Kyoto Goodwill Event arc — Chapters 32-54; Episodes 14-21

Death Painting arc — Chapters 55-64; Episodes 22-30

Gojo’s Past arc — Chapters 65-79; Episodes 25-29

Shibuya Incident arc — Chapters 79-136; Episodes 30-47

Itadori’s Extermination arc — Chapters 137-143

Perfect Preparation arc — Chapters 144-158

Culling Game arc — Chapters 159-221

Shinjuku Showdown arc — Chapters 222-present

With this knowledge in mind, whenever you feel like rewatching or rereading your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen arcs, you can do so much more easily. And trust me, some of these are worth a second look.