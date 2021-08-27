Whether it is Anime or Manga, there aren’t many series that are on the level of popularity that Jujutsu Kaisen is at. The anime which launched in 2020 quickly boomed in popularity as fans got to experience the world of the manga for the first time on screen.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori as he and other members of the secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers set out to take down a curse, Ryomen Sakuna. Right now there is one single season of the show out there to check out with more to come in the future.

If you’ve yet to experience the series you can do so online thanks to the power of streaming and here are the best places to check out Jujutsu Kaisen for yourself.

Where Can I Watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

Right now, the best place on the internet to check out Jujutsu Kaisen is via the anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll caters both to subscribers who pay a small monthly fee for ad-free access to their library of content, but also to the viewer who wants to watch the show for free which they can do on the platform with the inclusion of adds. Those without a subscription can also try out the Premium service for 14 days free before signing up.

Those with an HBO Max membership can also tune into a dubbed version of the series on the streaming series, and thankfully all 24 episodes are available to check out.