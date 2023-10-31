It’s not always the case that speed is necessary in a fight, but it most definitely is in Jujutsu Kaisen. In fact, the lauded anime is anyone’s excuse to master the art of having swift reflexes, because they will eventually come in handy.

While the series boasts a pretty impressive plot, it has numerous other phenomenal qualities. For example, the sheer speed at which some of the characters move is out of this world! But perhaps that’s the case when you’re dealing with sorcerers? Who knows? Nonetheless, Jujutsu Kaisen has some impeccable moments of speed, particularly during the fight scenes. Overall, you probably wouldn’t see it coming if any of these 10 characters strike you.

10. Kugisaki Nobara

Kugisaki Nobara is a first-year student at Jujutsu High and a Grade Three sorcerer. Known for her brutal combat style and use of a cursed hammer, Nobara’s strength lies in her physical attacks. Her speed is equally as impressive as she can quickly close the gap between herself and her opponents to deliver devastating blows with precision and efficiency.

9. Panda

Panda is a second-year Jujutsu High student and a Grade Two sorcerer. At first glance, he may not appear to be fast due to his massive appearance, however, his Cursed Corpse ability allows him to switch between different forms with varying attributes, including one for speed and agility. In this form, Panda displays great power and speed, making him a surprising and formidable opponent.

8. Itadori Yuji

Itadori Yuji is the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, and one of the fastest sorcerers in the entire anime. While he may not be as experienced as some of the other Jujutsu Sorcerers, he possesses great physical strength and agility, with a top running speed of 37.3mph. This was even before he became a host for Sukuna, the king of Curses. Additionally, Yuji’s innate speed, combined with his fighting instincts, allows him to hold his own against formidable curses and sorcerers.

7. Aoi Todo

Aoi Todo, known for his vibrant personality and straightforwardness, is a Grade One sorcerer. He is known to have amazing combat skills and incredible speed. His cursed technique, Boogie Woogie, allows him to switch positions with anyone he makes physical contact with. This unique ability gives him a tremendous advantage in battles, especially since he can quickly change his position.

6. Megumi Fushiguro

Grade Two jujutsu sorcerer and first-year student, Megumi Fushiguro, is a descendant of the Zenin clan. He is an agile fighter and possesses a cursed summoning technique that allows him to call on his Shikigami, Nue. Most notably, Nue’s speed and mobility provide Fushiguro with both offensive and defensive capabilities. Coupled with his fighting ability, he can outmaneuver his opponents easily, and create openings for precise strikes.

5. Nanami Kento

The stoic and composed jujutsu sorcerer Nanami Kento is easily one of the fastest sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen. His cursed technique, Ratio, allows him to assess and calculate the ideal conditions for attacks and defenses, which gives him a significant advantage over his enemies in battles. Moreover, his swift and precise strikes have managed to turn the tide in challenging situations.

4. Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin is a second-year student at Jujutsu High and the older twin sister to Mai Zenin. Despite lacking cursed energy, she defied the expectations of her clan by making up for her shortcomings with physical prowess and speed. Maki is exceptionally agile and has mastery of martial arts which enables her to deliver rapid attacks. She also makes use of cursed tools and weapons to fight against curses. In many instances, she has repeatedly proven that true strength lies in one’s determination and skill, rather than just cursed energy.

3. Okkotsu Yuta

Okkotsu Yuta is a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer, making him one of the strongest characters in the series. He is capable of advanced cursed energy manipulation which he can use to strengthen his naturally weak body. This reinforcement enhances his speed, maneuverability, agility, and power greatly. In his battle with Isigori Ryu, he was able to evade attacks with incredible speed.

2. Naobito Zenin

Naobito is the twenty-sixth head of the Zenin clan and a unique sorcerer. He is undoubtedly one of the fastest sorcerers in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime, particularly due to his control of his ability, Projection Sorcery. It remarkably allows him to divide one second into 24 frames and trace a predetermined set of movements to execute in that second. While using Projection Sorcery in battle, he can unleash a barrage of lightning-fast attacks to overwhelm his opponents.

1. Gojo Satoru

The famed Gojo Satoru possesses immense speed that is practically unrivaled, making him the fastest jujutsu sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen. His cursed technique, Six Eyes, grants him superhuman reflexes, as well as the ability to move at an astonishing pace. Gojo was able to eliminate one thousand transfigured humans in five minutes, killing off 200 every minute.