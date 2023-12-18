Jujutsu Kaisen, adapted from the manga by Gege Akutami, became an instant hit the moment the studio MAPPA anime adaptation premiered in 2020. The show’s popularity has only increased as the series progresses, making it even easier for viewers to watch Yuji Itadori and friends from home.

For those who haven’t tuned in, Jujutsu Kaisen is set in a world where curses manifest as powerful demons and wreak havoc upon society. Yuji, an unnaturally gifted athlete, joins his school’s occult club in an effort to avoid being pulled into anything sports-related against his will.

The club becomes all too real when Yuji’s clubmates come across an actual cursed object and unleash part of the King of Curses, Sukuna (obviously not ideal). Things escalate and Yuji swallows the object — a rotting finger — and becomes Sukuna’s human vessel in the process. Acclaimed Jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo Satoro, brokers a deal to postpone Yuji’s life: Yuji will become a student at Jujutsu High and collect the other fingers, allowing the world the chance to finally finish off Sukuna once and for all.

Where can you watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

The most obvious way to watch Jujutsu Kaisen is on Crunchyroll. Anime fans will be familiar with the streaming site and its large collection of anime series and movies.

If Crunchyroll isn’t your thing, you can also stream both seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen on Funimation. Like Crunchyroll, Funimation has a ton of great titles so check it out if you’re wanting to watch other series.

Jujutsu Kaisen is also available on Apple TV, where users can either stream or purchase the series. If you enjoy buying your media more than streaming, Jujutsu Kaisen is available for purchase on both Google Play and Microsoft Store. Not every site has the entire series so make sure to check which episodes are available before committing. Happy watching!