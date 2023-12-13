A good anime is comprised of three main ingredients: a well-built world, amazing power scales, and of course, a compelling protagonist. And what’s a good protagonist without their friends? In the anime world, they’re virtually nothing.

While most protagonists can still hold their own in fights, doing so with friends is far more enjoyable for fans and ultimately, it allows us to feel the power of alliances in Shonen. We’re quite used to having fantastic duos in anime, such as Gon and Killua, Light and L, and Goku and Vegeta – all iconic in their own right. However, it’s about time trios also get some love.

While we can’t examine every anime in existence, there are a number of trios that will undoubtedly stick in everyone’s minds. And without any further ado, let’s delve into the most iconic anime trios of all time (thus far).

Pokémon – Team Rocket

via Netflix

I know what you’re thinking: Ash, May, and Brock are the main characters, and therefore, they should be the best trio. Well, I’m here to show you that, no, they are not the best trio because Team Rocket exists. That’s right, they’re the antagonists, but they stole the show every single episode. James, Jessie, and Meowth became the real reason why all of us kept turning on the TV every single day to watch Pokémon, and if you disagree, you probably never watched Pokémon at all.

Naruto – Team 7 (Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura)

via Pierrot

Team 7 is not arguably, the most iconic trio in Shonen. When we think of the genre that revolutionized the world of manga as we know it today, Naruto and, consequently, Team 7 immediately come to mind. Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura have all gone through their fair share of hardships. Initially, Sasuke and Naruto were rivals who swiftly became each other’s support, while Sakura consistently served as the glue holding them together. It doesn’t get any more iconic than this.

Attack on Titan – Eren, Armin, and Mikasa

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Attack on Titan has undeniably taken the world by storm. As the series continues to cause a commotion among anime fans, Mikasa, Armin, and Eren have unquestionably become one of the most popular trios in anime. Regardless of our stance on the finale (and we have thoughts), we cannot underestimate the myriad hurdles these three kids have faced. They have been victims of trauma throughout their entire lives and, consistently found solace in each other, creating a bond that not even Eren’s genocidal tendencies can break.

One Piece – Monster Trio (Luffy, Sanji, and Zoro)

via Toei Animation

Very few anime trios can surpass what has become known as the “Monster Trio” in One Piece, consisting of Monkey D. Luffy, Vinsmoke Sanji, and Zoro. The journeys of these three pirates have been a spectacle in and of itself, constantly evolving as humans, pirates, and formidable fighters. While their friendship and loyalty alone secure them a place on this list, the name “Monster Trio” didn’t emerge out of thin air – Nami baptized them that. They are, quite literally, “monsters” on the battlefield, making them arguably the most impressive trio in combat on this entire list.

Jujutsu Kaisen – Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara

via Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen is arguably one of the biggest Shonen series at the moment, and it comes as no surprise that one of the reasons for its rising popularity stems from its characters, namely, the trio that everyone has adopted into their lives: Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. Everyone loves a good trio that is always bickering, sending each other to the wolves, but will step in to save each other. Nobara’s lively and competitive personality, Yuji’s easy-going nature, and Megumi’s stoicism make the perfect recipe for a trio.

Chainsaw Man – Aki, Denji, and Power

via MAPPA

Yet another Shonen that has reached unprecedented heights is Chainsaw Man. Much like Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the reasons why fans keep coming back for more is because Denji, Aki, and Power form one of the most iconic trios in anime of all time. Not only are they incredibly powerful and enjoyable to watch on screen, but their dynamic and sibling-like quarrels are heartwarming – however contradictory that may be. In a short time, these three have truly cemented their place among iconic trios in anime.

Demon Slayer – Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke

via Ufotable

Some people just work well together. While the Demon Slayer trio doesn’t really enter the storyline until about halfway through the first season, they inherently fit together like pieces of a puzzle. Tanjiro, the stern swordsman, Zenitsu, the wild dummie, and Inosuke, the spirited pervert are the perfect Shonen textbook trio, and we never tire of seeing them on screen. Not only are they super entertaining, but they’re also remarkably strong, making their dynamic all the more fitting.

Promised Neverland – Norman, Ray, and Emma

via CloverWorks

Norman, Ray, and Emma are the essence of Promised Neverland. The introduction tells us exactly that: Norman’s intellect alongside Ray’s pragmatic nature is quite the explosive combination. All while Emma is the athletic genius who can hold her own in their little bubble of smarts and rivalries.

Despite being an undeniably fun trio, they also face their fair share of hurdles along the way, including betrayal and even death. Nonetheless, they are the very reason why Promised Neverland became a success, making them still stand as one of the most iconic trios in anime.

Samurai Champloo – Mugen, Jin, and Fuu

via Manglobe

Samurai Champloo follows the lives of Mugen, Jin, and Fuu, so it’s no surprise that they quickly became one of the most important trios in the history of anime. Not only is the story ingeniously crafted from start to finish, but these characters offer an amazing and unique take on the stereotypical trio dynamics. Fuu is a goofy character who perfectly embodies the role of a decision-maker among the group, while Mugen and Jin are ideal companions for her journey, matching each other’s energy beautifully.

Spy x Family – Forger Trio (Anya, Yor, and Loid)

Image via Wit Studio/CloverWorks

Yes, this trio comprises family members – but it still counts. Anya, Yor, and Loid are the very reason why Spy x Family is one of the most unique shonen of all time, and it’s all due to their amazing dynamic as a trio. The found family trope is strong in this series, and if it’s something you’re highly fond of, Spy x Family is quite literally the perfect, cavity-inducing show to watch. There’s nothing quite as iconic as a duo of spies adopting a smart girl into their mix.