The complete ‘Chainsaw Man’ English dub cast

For those of you dub watchers who swear by the original Japanese audio… I get it, I really do.

Recommended Videos

The purist approach has its charm but sometimes you just want to lie back and enjoy some good old fashioned demon-slaying without reading subtitles. Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s wildly popular manga, Chainsaw Man follows the life of Denji, a down-on-his-luck lad with the simple dream of living a normal life. But normal is overrated, and instead, Denji merges with his demon dog Pochita to become Chainsaw Man. Did I mention it’s weirdly philosophical? Because it is, in the way that only a show featuring a chainsaw-headed hero can be.

Chainsaw Man’s dub cast lineup has experienced voice actors who understand the assignment. So, you can dive right into the anime without any reservations about losing the original’s impact or nuance.

Ryan Colt Levy as Denji

Image via MAPPA

Ryan Colt Levy is an American voice actor who has made notable contributions not only in anime dubbing but also in live-actions, Donghua (Chinese animation), and TV series.

Some of his notable voice acting roles include:

The Prince of Tennis II – He voices Kite Eishirou, a strategic and skillful tennis player who is the captain of his team.

My Happy Marriage (2023) – In this anime, he voices Kazushi Tatsuishi, a supporting character and the current head of the Tatsuishi family.

Record of Ragnarok – He voices Loki, the cunning and mischievous god from Norse mythology, bringing a distinctive flair to the character in this intense battle-focused series.

Reagan Murdock as Aki

Image via MAPPA

Reagan Murdock is an American voice actor who has brought distinctive voices to various characters in anime and has also worked as an additional voice actor in series like Ultraman Z (2020).

Some of his notable voice acting roles include:

Dragon Ball Super – He voices Giin, a god of destruction from Universe 12, known for his mysterious and reserved nature. He also voices Mulithim, a lesser-known character, contributing to the expansive cast of the Dragon Ball universe.

The Prince of Tennis II – Reagan voices Ikuto Kimijima among the series’ new generation of tennis players.

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent – He voices Erhart Hawke, a noble and dedicated knight whose loyalty and bravery are central to the storyline in the series.

Suzie Yeung as Makima

Image via Crunchyroll

Suzie Yeung has worked extensively with FUNimation Entertainment. In Chainsaw Man, she’s voicing Denji’s crush. Initially based in Dallas, Texas, she relocated to Los Angeles in 2020 to further her career. Apart from her contributions to anime dubbing, Suzie has also lent her voice talents to filmography, Donghua, and video games.

Some of her notable voice acting roles include:

Rent-A-Girlfriend – She voices Sumi Sakurasawa, a shy and reserved girl who is part of a rental girlfriend service.

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon For You (2020) – Suzie voices Naoko Yanagi, a supportive and kind-hearted friend of the main characters.

Demon Slayer – She voices two characters: Ruka Rengoku, who is the mother of Kyojuro Rengoku, and Amane Ubuyashiki, the wife of the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Sarah Wiedenheft as Power

Image via Crunchyroll

Sarah Wiedenheft is voicing Power in Chainsaw Man – our favorite character from the show! If her name sounds familiar, that’s because she’s done voice work for many well known anime characters before.

Dragon Ball Super – Sarah voices Zeno, the all-powerful ruler of the multiverse whose childlike demeanor contrasts with his immense power.

Black Clover – She voices Charmy Pappitson, a comedic and lovable character known for her voracious appetite and dual nature.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid – She voices Tohru, a dragon who transforms into a young woman and becomes a maid for the titular character, Kobayashi.

Lindsay Seidel as Pochita

Image via Crunchyroll

Lindsay Seidel has made significant contributions to both independent films and anime voiceovers, primarily through her work with FUNimation Entertainment. In Chainsaw Man, she’s voicing the main character’s adorable pet.

Some of her notable voice acting roles include:

Assassination Classroom – Lindsay voices Nagisa Shiota, one of the central characters known for his calm demeanor and intellectual approach.

Soul Eater Not! – She voices Meme Tatane, a character known for her forgetful nature and endearing personality.

My Hero Academia – Lindsay voices Nejire Hado, one of the top three students at U.A. High known as “The Big Three” and a major supporting character.

Other cast members from Chainsaw Man

Bryn Apprill – Kobeni Higashiyama

Emi Lo – Akane Sawatari

Jarrod Greene – Hirokazu Arai

Jason Douglas – Kishibe

Jason Marnocha – Samurai Sword

Katelyn Barr – Himeno

Lindsay Seidel – Pochita

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more