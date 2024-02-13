What is the ‘Chainsaw Man’ season 2 release date?

The popularity of anime has undoubtedly skyrocketed in recent years, and the biggest result is Chainsaw Man. The aptly titled manga about a young boy who can turn into a chainsaw monster blew up as it hit bookshelves and the internet.

An anime was quickly greenlit and became arguably as popular as its source material. And what is not to like? The 12-episode first season features violence, humor, and a teenager who just wants a lady friend. Denji is nothing if not relatable. This fact has fans clamoring for more, leading to one integral question: What is the status of Chainsaw Man season 2?

When will Chainsaw Man season 2 be out?

Image via Hulu

Last we saw Denji, he and doomed ally Aki teamed up and kicked the living hell out of Samurai Sword. Revelations came about such as Miss Makima’s powers and Aki’s terrible future. Season 2 should be imminent, right?

That is the issue at hand. Despite being one of the best anime on Crunchyroll, a second season of Chainsaw Man has not been announced. While chapters and chapters of the manga have already been released, fans are clamoring for more television content. So why is the anime stuck in this strange limbo?

There may not be a season two of the series quite yet, but there is the next best thing. Denji and friends will return in an upcoming Chainsaw Man feature film. The movie will depict the Chainsaw Man arc about Reze, otherwise known as Bomb Girl. Following Denji’s insistent quest to find a girlfriend, romance seems to bloom in the chapters the film will take from.

Denji strikes up a romance with the seemingly innocent Reze after they both take shelter from the rain in a telephone booth. Of course, readers of the manga know that there is more to this girl than meets the eye. Like Denji, Reze is a devil hybrid. Unlike Denji, her motives are complex and mysterious.

There has been no official release date for the film following its announcement in December 2023. Only an instrumental video showing images of Denji and Reze together. The film doesn’t necessarily mean that additional seasons of Chainsaw Man are dead either.

Many anime series play fast and loose with the typical television formula and inject feature films sporadically throughout the life of the television series. Chainsaw Man is far too beloved to be gone from our screens forever, but we still have to wait for more information. As of this writing, there has been no official release date for any Chainsaw Man anime content. Fans will have their love of the franchise tested as we wait for more news.