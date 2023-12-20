‘Chainsaw Man’ movie release window, plot, and more

It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that Chainsaw Man was one of the most anticipated anime series of 2022. Adapted from the highly popular manga, fans were ravenous to see how young Denji would fare in animation.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to the first season was not universal. Despite moving character arcs, the effective love letter to cinema received a vitriolic response. Critical viewers petitioned to remake the 12-episode season, nitpicking specific elements that they didn’t like about the show. Whether or not this had an impact on the production is unclear. What is clear is how Chainsaw Man will materialize in the future: MAPAA announced that the Reze Arc will be the source material of the upcoming feature film entitled Chainsaw Man – The Movie.

What happens in the Reze Arc?

Screengrab via YouTube

Details are spare concerning the upcoming release. No date has been confirmed when to expect the film, but Polygon speculates that more information will come out later this year. What we can anticipate are the plot details that the film should explore. While many fans criticize Chainsaw Man for the slight deviations of the material, it is one of the more faithful adaptations. How soon we forget the cursed Netflix interpretation of Cowboy Bebop.

Should the film follow the manga, Denji is about to get his world rocked. The Reze Arc gets its name from a newcomer who takes a liking to Denji. Right off the bat, this should be a red flag. When Reze first meets Denji, she shows an immediate interest in him. Her romantic interest gets her into his good graces, as we all know that Denji’s greatest wish is to get with a girl. Unfortunately for him, Reze has no genuine interest in him. At least not at first.

She is, in fact, a devil hybrid later revealed as Bomb Girl, who works for the Gun Devil. Her abilities stem from the grenade pin in her neck, which she can pull to detonate herself. Sent to ingratiate herself into Denji’s heart, she is the primary villain of the story arc. Reze ultimately shows some affection for Denji, which results in her downfall. She briefly considers running away with him, but of course, Miss Makima can’t have that, and defeats her.

The film picks up after the Katana Man arc of Chainsaw Man season 1. The news of a movie naturally throws into question whether Chainsaw Man will get a season 2. Other series have had success with incorporating films into the television series canon. Fans of the anime are surely hoping that a film and episodic series can still exist together, but there has been no confirmation on the future of the show.