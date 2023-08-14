What are hybrids in ‘Chainsaw Man?’ Their powers and origins, explained

Chainsaw Man is currently one of the most famous battle shonen series there is, set in a world where Devils roam free, tormenting humanity with our worst nightmares. After getting familiar with Denji and Pochita, fans enter a roller coaster ride, meeting all kinds of compelling characters along the way. Sure, many of them are humans working for the Public Safety Devil Hunters, but not all. Some are closer to Denji in design and abilities, sharing something crucial in common with the protagonist — they’re hybrids.

Let’s be real, while it’s always cool to be presented with a new Devil, hybrids are some of the most interesting characters in the series, both from a visual standpoint and because of how much there is still left to know about them. The concept of hybrids is brought up a few times in the series, with these beings sometimes also referred to as Devil-Humans. As time goes by, we get to see more of these creatures and learn what makes them different from others, such as Fiends or Devils. Here is what we know about them so far.

What are hybrids?

Image via Viz Media

In the animal world, the term “hybrid” is used to refer to the offspring of two different species. In Chainsaw Man, however, that’s not the case. Hybrids are the result of a contract made between a human and a Devil, which fuses the two together with the Devil replacing the human’s heart. We see this happen in the very first chapter of the story, as Pochita gives up its form to fuse with Denji.

This means that hybrids can neither be considered human nor Devil, despite them being able to retain their human appearance and conscience. With a simple trigger, though, they can activate a transformation, becoming a fused version of their human and Devil bodies, which takes on characteristics of whichever creature the contract was made with. While Denji gets chainsaws for a head and arms, for example, Sword Man gets swords, and Katana Man gets, well, katanas.

Even in their hybrid forms, the humans maintain complete control over their bodies, but in some instances, it’s possible for the Devils to take over. This can happen when the contract is broken, or when the heart is taken out of the hybrid, allowing the Devil to assume their natural form.

Despite the word hybrid being used to describe these creatures, the real name to describe the concept in the series is currently unknown. The term has been eaten by the Chainsaw Devil and therefore erased from existence, yet somehow hybrids have continued to exist. At the time of writing, fewer than 10 hybrids have been introduced in the series, and it’s unclear whether or not more exist, and how long they have been around.

What are the hybrids’ powers in Chainsaw Man?

Image via Viz Media

Naturally, being able to transform into a fearsome creature is an impressive ability in and of itself, but there are more to benefits to it. In their hybrid form, they get increased strength, durability, and speed, which are pretty important abilities to have in a fight. They can also make use of their respective weapons (be it bombs, spears, or crossbows) to battle their opponents, though typically they only make use of their arms and head for that. If a hybrid is skilled enough, however, they may also be able to transform their legs into weapons.

Hybrids are near-immortal beings, which can regenerate their whole bodies and heal even the most deadly of injuries simply by consuming an appropriate amount of blood. (And no, it doesn’t have to be human blood. Anything will do, be it blood from an animal or even a Devil.) What if the hybrid is killed while in its human form? Does that mean it’s over? Not really, as they are perfectly able to transform (and therefore be revived) if their trigger is activated. No blood is needed in these instances.

Although this is yet to be confirmed in the manga, it’s believed that hybrids stop aging the moment that their contract is made. Of course, the years still pass them by, but their appearances seem to remain the same, as best exemplified by Quanxi.

Unlike Fiends, hybrids are free to make contracts with other Devils, and they’re immune to some Devil abilities. It’s all advantages, really. And when we put it like this, who wouldn’t want to give up their human heart to become a hybrid?