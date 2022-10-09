Who are Public Safety in ‘Chainsaw Man?’

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

Chainsaw Man is taking the manga world by storm having recently been collected into 12 volumes. It is set in an alternate universe and follows the story of Denji, a poor young man with little to live for. After making a deal with a devil dog, Denji gains the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

He eventually joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters. This group is officially sanctioned by the Japanese government. Like the police or fire departments, Public Safety’s role is to protect the civilian population, only they don’t apprehend criminals or extinguish fires. Instead, they hunt devils, dispatching them when necessary.

Public Safety officers wear formal attire, including jackets and ties (much like the American F.B.I.), but their suits are reinforced. This allows them some protection when hunting dangerous game.

The unit deals with a variety of threats, from mundane everyday call-outs to major disasters. They generally go after more powerful devils than the private security companies. For all the danger, being a Public Safety officer comes with some advantages. These include paid days off and access to high-quality healthcare. Makima even implies that the organization has a doctor who can reattach severed limbs.

Public Safety is organized into different divisions, most notably the Special Divisions. Denji joins Tokyo Special Division 4 is an experimental unit initially created by Makima. She is known for employing unusual people who operate beyond the bounds of normal society, including a variety of fiends and devil hybrids. These individuals are considered expendable by those in charge.

How much of Public Safety will we see in the upcoming animated adaptation? You can find out when Chainsaw Man premieres on Oct. 11.