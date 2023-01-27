‘Cowboy Bebop’ creator couldn’t make it past the opening scene of Netflix’s adaptation

There’s no way around it, Cowboy Bebop is one of the best anime ever made. Whether it’s the story, the visuals, or the show’s iconic soundtrack — this space-centric series surrounding bounty hunters and betrayal is truly electrifying. If for some reason you’ve been unable to watch the 26 episode storyline, you have your marching orders. Head over to Netflix, and get watching, there’s no time to waste. Speaking of…

The Netflix live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop was a hot mess. Maybe that’s what happens when you don’t respect the source material? Just a guess. Only two weeks after the show’s release, and it was already out the door. A cancelation that quick is never a good sign, but honestly, we’re glad. In a recent interview with Forbes, Cowboy Bebop creator Shinichiro Watanabe discussed why he wasn’t even able to get through Netflix’s take on his beautiful brainchild.

“For the new Netflix live-action adaptation, they sent me a video to review and check. It started with a scene in a casino, which made it very tough for me to continue. I stopped there and so only saw that opening scene. It was clearly not Cowboy Bebop and I realized at that point that if I wasn’t involved, it would not be Cowboy Bebop. I felt that maybe I should have done this. Although the value of the original anime is somehow far higher now.”

The lasting impact Cowboy Bebop has had on pop culture is legitimately astounding, as sci-fi stories like Firefly, Star Wars, and even Guardians of the Galaxy have drawn inspiration from this Japanese mainstay. In the end, there’s only one thing left to say.

“I think it’s time we blow this scene. Get everybody and the stuff together. Okay, three, two, one, let’s jam.”