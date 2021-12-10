‘Cowboy Bebop’ fans aren’t surprised it only lasted one season

The tale of Cowboy Bebop is a short and very sad one, and we should pour one out for wardrobe designer Jane Holland, who was warned by the teenage friends of her children not to f*ck it up, only for the anime adaptation to be canned after a single season.

Of course, it’s not Holland’s fault when the costuming was something everyone could agree was on point, it was just the rest of the series people seemed to have an issue with. Cowboy Bebop was comfortably set to be one of 2021’s biggest and best shows, and it rode that hype right up until the day it landed on Netflix and revealed itself to be … not great.

It’s become the latest big-budget bust from the streaming service, but as you can see from the reactions below, plenty of people aren’t exactly shocked that it became a one-and-done effort — as a sampling of tweets reacting to the news reflects.

Cowboy Bebop anime vs Netflix Cowboy Bebop pic.twitter.com/JxSXabGQmB — Free MvC2 (@MatthewB64) December 9, 2021

Cowboy Bebop was just SO very beloved. Even if this had been perfect (it wasn't), there's still a sizeable chunk of people who were prepared to hate it.



I'd like to see these kids in an original show, one without the baggage of a mega-popular anime. I really liked them together. pic.twitter.com/P8pgZcIIJB — A Queer and Pleasant Danger 🦖🦕 (@Samwitch11) December 10, 2021

Hearing that Cowboy Bebop was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/vMlxM2sAs6 — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) December 9, 2021

They cancelled Cowboy Bebop faster then I didn't watch it. — Jim Gisriel (@JimmFORCE) December 10, 2021

I am actually really curious as to why Netflix canceled Cowboy Bebop. Yeah, the show was trash and it probably got poor ratings but that's never stopped them Netflix keeping a show alive before. — Weaponized Nerd Rage (@WeaponizedRage) December 10, 2021

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop live action got cancelled after 1 season



LET'S GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/jj04kMovQW — Shizu (@BepDelta) December 9, 2021

cowboy bebop was canned in three weeks. at this rate the one piece live action is going to be gone 15 minutes after launch https://t.co/8GtJ7aPjxH — Luke Correia🎙 (@LukeCorreiaVA) December 9, 2021

COWBOY BEBOP NETFLIX GOT CANCELED LMFAOOOOOO GET READY FOR THE “am I the only one who liked it” TWEETS — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) December 9, 2021

no honestly as bad as netflix cowboy bebop was, its cancellation is genuinely a surprise cause netflix usually doubles down on the most rancid shows that everybody hates — Lupin the Festive (@EpicFunnyName) December 9, 2021

This version of Cowboy Bebop is a hollow, vapid, sometimes literal shot-for-shot remake that removes most of what made the original series so interesting and endearing to fans. I could go on, but this thread is too long already and I think you get the point: Just watch the anime. — Jen Bartel (@heyjenbartel) December 10, 2021

Even John Cho and his luxurious hair came in for criticism when he described Cowboy Bebop as expensive fan fiction, with actual fans disagreeing vehemently with that sentiment when they didn’t care much for the show at all.

You know things are bad when petitions and #SaveCowboyBebop campaigns haven’t been springing up everywhere, so it looks as though it won’t be missed.