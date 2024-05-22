‘Kaiju No 8’ chapter 108 release date confirmed

There have been a couple hitches along the way, but 2024 is still coming in pretty hot with the amount of manga releases. Kaiju No. 8, for example, is one series that has highly contributed to the year’s manga thrill. Just as the first season of the anime adaptation has taken off nicely, the manga is holding its own, producing more source material as the weeks go by. Unlike most other popular anime though, Kaiju No. 8 has a fairly sporadic release schedule. Chapter 106 been out for a month now, and Chapter 107 is just around the corner. Thankfully, Chapter 108 is not so far behind as well.

The Last Wave Arc

Image via Production I.G

Let’s get you up to speed with the current arc, The Last Wave Arc. Things are more intense than ever for the Japan Anti-Kaiju Force, battling against the formidable No.9 and his creatures. Mina Ashiro, the poster soldier for the force, recently suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of No.9. Her reign was almost cut short until Kafka, transformed into a powerful Kaiju, stepped in and saved her. Now, it’s a faceoff between No.9 and Kafka, and the tension is through the roof. Chapter 107 will definitely continue the ongoing battle, and if it proves too intense for Kafka, it will most likely spill over into Chapter 108.

Chapter 108: When and where to read?

via Studio Khara

Chapter 107 was scheduled to be released on May 10, but instead, we were treated to a teaser illustration. Now, the chapter will drop on May 23, while Chapter 108 is set to land on June 6. VIZ Media has not been religious with the Kaiju No. 8 release schedule, and while you can get one chapter a month, sometimes you may be blessed with two. It’s important to note that since 107 was delayed, always be prepared for some unprecedented factors that may cause delays for 108 as well.

Here’s a little inside tip: Chapter 108 will be available for free, but only for a limited time on VIZ Media. As the series progresses, other chapters are being bucked behind VIZ Premium paywall. So now’s the time to catch up so you don’t have to part with your hard-earned cash.

In the meantime, the Kaiju No. 8 anime is progressing at a steady pace. Each week, on Saturday, Crunchyroll releases a new episode. Which means for the foreseeable future, the anime will stick to its weekly format. With the manga however, it’s all up in the air.

