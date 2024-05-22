A close up of Kafka's kaiju in the character preview for season 1 of Kaiju No. 8.
Image via Production I.G
Category:
Manga
Anime

‘Kaiju No 8’ chapter 108 release date confirmed

Kafka’s secret is out once more.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: May 22, 2024 03:07 pm

There have been a couple hitches along the way, but 2024 is still coming in pretty hot with the amount of manga releases. Kaiju No. 8, for example, is one series that has highly contributed to the year’s manga thrill. Just as the first season of the anime adaptation has taken off nicely, the manga is holding its own, producing more source material as the weeks go by. Unlike most other popular anime though, Kaiju No. 8 has a fairly sporadic release schedule. Chapter 106 been out for a month now, and Chapter 107 is just around the corner. Thankfully, Chapter 108 is not so far behind as well. 

Recommended Videos

The Last Wave Arc

Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Image via Production I.G

Let’s get you up to speed with the current arc, The Last Wave Arc. Things are more intense than ever for the Japan Anti-Kaiju Force, battling against the formidable No.9 and his creatures. Mina Ashiro, the poster soldier for the force, recently suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of No.9. Her reign was almost cut short until Kafka, transformed into a powerful Kaiju, stepped in and saved her. Now, it’s a faceoff between No.9 and Kafka, and the tension is through the roof. Chapter 107 will definitely continue the ongoing battle, and if it proves too intense for Kafka, it will most likely spill over into Chapter 108.

Chapter 108: When and where to read?

Kafka Hibino, Kikoru Shinomiya and Leno Ichikawa looking shocked with their mouths open in Kaiju No. 8
via Studio Khara

Chapter 107 was scheduled to be released on May 10, but instead, we were treated to a teaser illustration. Now, the chapter will drop on May 23, while Chapter 108 is set to land on June 6. VIZ Media has not been religious with the Kaiju No. 8 release schedule, and while you can get one chapter a month, sometimes you may be blessed with two. It’s important to note that since 107 was delayed, always be prepared for some unprecedented factors that may cause delays for 108 as well. 

Here’s a little inside tip: Chapter 108 will be available for free, but only for a limited time on VIZ Media. As the series progresses, other chapters are being bucked behind VIZ Premium paywall. So now’s the time to catch up so you don’t have to part with your hard-earned cash.

In the meantime, the Kaiju No. 8 anime is progressing at a steady pace. Each week, on Saturday, Crunchyroll releases a new episode. Which means for the foreseeable future, the anime will stick to its weekly format. With the manga however, it’s all up in the air. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The complete ‘Chainsaw Man’ English dub cast
Pochita and Denji from Chainsaw Man
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
The complete ‘Chainsaw Man’ English dub cast
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction’ anime release date, confirmed
Ouran Nakagawa, Kadode Koyama, and Hiroshi Nakagawa in Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction’ anime release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 21, 2024
Read Article Everything you need to know about Lady Tamayo in ‘Demon Slayer’
Lady Tamayo in 'Demon Slayer'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Anime
Anime
Everything you need to know about Lady Tamayo in ‘Demon Slayer’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Blue Lock’ chapter 262 release date confirmed
Category: Manga
Manga
‘Blue Lock’ chapter 262 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 21, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Sand Land’ anime season 2?
Poster images of 'Sand Land' anime featuring the main characters
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Sand Land’ anime season 2?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The complete ‘Chainsaw Man’ English dub cast
Pochita and Denji from Chainsaw Man
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
The complete ‘Chainsaw Man’ English dub cast
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction’ anime release date, confirmed
Ouran Nakagawa, Kadode Koyama, and Hiroshi Nakagawa in Dead Dead Demon's Dededede Destruction.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction’ anime release date, confirmed
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 21, 2024
Read Article Everything you need to know about Lady Tamayo in ‘Demon Slayer’
Lady Tamayo in 'Demon Slayer'
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Anime
Anime
Everything you need to know about Lady Tamayo in ‘Demon Slayer’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Blue Lock’ chapter 262 release date confirmed
Category: Manga
Manga
‘Blue Lock’ chapter 262 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 21, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Sand Land’ anime season 2?
Poster images of 'Sand Land' anime featuring the main characters
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Sand Land’ anime season 2?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 20, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.