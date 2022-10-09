Do the Forgers find out each other’s secrets in ‘Spy x Family?’

Ah, the Forgers — anime’s most secretive family. You’d think a perfect family knows everything there is to know about each other, but that’s not the case with Loid, Yor, and Anya. The three main characters of Spy x Family were quick to grab the audience’s attention, less so for their charisma, and more thanks to their secret identities.

From the get-go, we’re introduced to the secrets these characters hide from the world (and each other), witnessing the trouble they each bring along; but it’s not like we mind. With the many adventures they constantly find themselves in, keeping their identities under the radar is quite the hassle for the Forgers. However, if there’s one thing this make-believe family has in common, it’s their flair for deception.

The secret life of the Forgers

Loid Forger, aka Agent Twilight, is a spy working under WISE, a secret organization trying to keep the peace between the neighboring countries of Westalis and Ostania. Yor, otherwise known as Thorn Princess, is an assassin for the Garden, a secret group commanded by a shadow government in Ostania. In these characters’ lines of work, secrecy is naturally a must.

As for Anya, she is a foster child with the superhuman ability to read minds. While her past remains quite unclear, we know that Anya escaped from the organization that gave her powers and experimented on her. Now, Anya keeps her ability secret for fear of being considered weird and being returned to an orphanage; or worse, to the mysterious organization.

Do the Forgers ever find out about each other?

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Right now, Anya Forger is the only family member who knows about the others’ secrets. With her mind-reading ability, Anya discovered her parents’ occupations upon their first meeting, and she couldn’t have been more thrilled. In fact, the child is responsible for bringing Yor and Loid together, excited at the prospect of having an assassin and a spy in her life.

Despite the manga being well ahead of the anime, with 68 chapters already released, it doesn’t look like the family will be on the same page in the near future. Spy x Family‘s premise heavily relies on the secrets between the main characters, so it’s very hard to imagine the series getting it all out in the open so soon. While it surely would be interesting to see Loid and Yor navigating a new dynamic after uncovering each other’s identities, it’s more likely for that to happen toward the end of the story. For now, the Forgers will keep on deceiving each other on our screen, but that’s how we like them.

Spy x Family part two is currently being aired every Saturday on Crunchyroll, with part one also available for streaming on the platform.