Is ‘Spy x Family’ season 3 confirmed? The truth behind the release rumors, explained

Ever since Spy x Family‘s anime adaptation debuted in 2022, everyone has been obsessed (myself included). With such a great first season, how could anyone help but want more?

The story is fun, it’s promising, and it manages to hook fans of both the action and slice-of-life genres with a healthy dose of both. Tatsuya Endo’s comedic storytelling style also helps make Spy x Family one of the most popular manga and anime series in recent years, so when rumors about it start circulating, they spread far and wide.

Soon after Spy x Family‘s second season premiered, talks of a third installment began making the rounds online. Some people and websites were even quick to point to a few different release dates for season 3, leading folks to wonder what exactly was going on. We all wish for a third season of the anime, of course, but is there any truth to the rumors?

Will Spy x Family have a season 3?

Image via Wit Studio/CloverWorks

At the time of writing, season 3 of Spy x Family has not yet been confirmed. This means that all the talks fans may see online pertaining to a third season are nothing but speculation for the time being.

Naturally, the situation may very well change in the foreseeable future, especially if the anime’s second season manages to conquer its audience the way season 1 did. Considering the fact that Spy x Family‘s manga is still going strong, expectations are high.

While waiting for the confirmation of season 3, though, feel free to revisit the series’ best episodes, available for streaming now on Crunchyroll. They’ll help you kill some time.