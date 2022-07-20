Team Rocket gets slammed for poor budget management by Pokéfans

Team Rocket was known to be poor in the Pokémon anime. However, for some reason, they’re able to afford these cool robots and gadgets just so they can catch one Pokémon – Ash’s Pikachu. Now, 25 years since their debut on our screens, fans are slamming the Pokémon crime group for having poor budget management.

Reddit user u/medi20 shared a meme about Jessie, James, and Meowth’s budget on r/Pokémon. The post showed the average cost of resources and necessities while their robot budget surpassed everything else. You may think their budget seems unrealistic, but as an ‘adulting’ cosplayer, everything checks out. An average cosplay piece cost around $150+ depending on the quality you’re after. No doubt Team Rocket are the type to get cheap suits from AliExpress.

A few fans began to theorize why their budget is the way it is. Why does Team Rocket invest heavily in robots and gear rather than food or other means to live. One fan predicted that Team Rocket’s leader, Giovanni, finances the robots while everyone has to find other means to survive. However, fans pointed out that Giovanni tends to forget who Jessie, James, and Meowth are. They later theorized that it was James funding their robot budget due to him coming from a rich family.

Others pointed out that Meowth is a ‘money printer’ in the game due to the move ‘Payday’. However, they were reminded that Team Rocket’s Meowth doesn’t know how to use it.

Some suggested that Team Rocket could sell scrap metal after “blasting off again” and use that money for food and other means. But others guessed that the scrap metal money would have probably gone towards building more robots.

But Pokéfans agreed that Team Rocket should unionize due to poor working conditions. What kind of boss doesn’t give their grunts a decent food budget. Also, have we forgotten that one moment when Jessie was sick and they couldn’t afford medicine so they relied on plants?

While Team Rocket could afford expensive robots, it’s been proven that they could afford food and other means to live if they stopped stealing Pokémon. However, the life of a criminal never seems to end for this trio, so they better make adjustments to their budget, or else they will forever live on rations.