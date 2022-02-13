Naruto and Sasuke have had one of the most iconic rivalries in anime history. Spanning over hundreds of episodes and three different series, these two ninjas have been neck and neck for the majority of their run.

Since their first fight in Naruto, there has been heated debate as to which of the two Team 7 members has superior power. Over the years, any time one of these characters gets a slight leg up, the other has closed the gap shortly after.

At the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, we see the two shinobi go at one another with no holds barred, and it results in a stalemate where both of them are out of chakra and missing an arm each. This indicates that their power levels were even. However, since that time, there has been plenty of growth.

Is Naruto stronger than Sasuke?

While the pair were evenly matched at the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, during Boruto, Naruto has shown he can be substantially more powerful than Sasuke. However, at this point, it isn’t clear, as Naruto lost a ton of power after entering Baryon mode.

When Naruto was in Baryon Mode taking on Isshiki, he was much more powerful than Sasuke, which is evident as he was out-speeding his opponent while, Sasuke wasn’t able to keep up even with the help of his Sharingan eyes.

Following this fight, Kuruma sacrifices himself to save Naruto, after expelling too much energy within the Baryon Mode. Without Kuruma, it could be argued that Naruto is weaker than Sasuke right now, but overall he has shown he can be more powerful.

Perhaps Sasuke will get a new form shortly to bridge the gap in power between his current power level and Baryon Mode.