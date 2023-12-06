‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Is Nobara confirmed dead or does she come back?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Everyone knows that Jujutsu Kaisen has a high death count, but not all expected Nobara Kugisaki to become another name on that list.

Right after her introduction, Nobara cemented herself as one of the best (and strongest) female characters in the series, earning her rightful place as a fan favorite. So it’s easy to understand why the events of season 2, episode 19 have taken a toll on viewers. In it, Mahito manages to touch the student of Tokyo Jujutsu High with his hand, activating Idle Transfiguration and dealing significant damage to her head. Yuji Itadori, who witnessed her left eye pop out of its socket before she fell to the ground, was just as shocked as fans at this turn of events.

Gege Akutami has been well-known for killing off characters with a flick of his wrist, so this apparent demise fits right in with his track record. However, we know very well that characters in fantasy series don’t always stay dead, so it’s only natural for Jujutsu Kaisen fans to have trust issues. Could the author really have killed such a beloved just like that? Or does Nobara return at some point in the series?

Is Nobara confirmed dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image via MAPPA

Although it seems like Nobara died in the Shibuya Incident arc, her current status has never actually been confirmed in the series. After her encounter with Mahito, Nobara’s head wound is treated by Arata Nitta to some degree, but he admits that her chances of survival are slim. Later, when Yuji questions Megumi Fushiguro about what happened to their friend during Itadori’s Extermination arc, the sorcerer doesn’t offer an answer.

Yuji’s reaction to Megumi’s silence is despair, as he claims to have understood the situation without needing an answer. Naturally, most readers interpret this as an indirect confirmation that Nobara is dead, and the truth is that we haven’t seen her again in the manga. However, it’s impossible to know for sure if this is the case, as it could be a misdirect.

All in all, Nobara’s apparent death at Mahito’s hands felt sudden and slightly off, so it’s easy to understand why some fans still hold onto the hope that she’ll return at some point. On the other hand, everything about Nobara’s seeming death scene — the flashback of her childhood, her vision of the people who have carved a space for themselves in her life, and her last words — gave off the impression that it was truly the end for her.

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga drawing ever closer to its end, there’s hope that we’ll get a clear answer concerning Nobara’s status. For the time being, though, fans can choose to run with whichever theory or interpretation they prefer.