‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: How old are the students at Tokyo Jujutsu High?

Jujutsu Kaisen, a shonen manga created by Gege Akutami, is a fun-inducing story that absolutely took the world of anime by storm after its release in 2020. Animated by MAPPA studios, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime recently came out with the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which hit theaters all over the United States in March 2022. Since its rising popularity and international success, the shonen by Gege Akutami has received incredibly positive feedback. As a result, the series has been praised for its great animation, interesting characters, and complex plot.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

Following the typical shonen formula filled with action, Jujutsu Kaisen is a story that pursues the lives of ordinary high school students who have the potential to do something extraordinary and completely obliterate supernatural beings called “curses” from their world. Most of the initial plot revolves around Yuji Itadori, an average, easy-going student navigating through life and school. However, it all takes a turn for the worse when Itadori swallows the finger of an extremely powerful curse named Sakuna.

The actions leading up to Yuji’s anatomical consumption result in his possession by the special-grade curse, and thus, he is sentenced to death by higher-up Jujutsu sorcerers trying to avoid Sakuna from ever resurfacing. Nevertheless, Itadori is placed with one more task, and that’s to capture all of Sakuna’s fingers. In order to achieve that, he must first learn how to be a sorcerer, and how exactly to fight off curses that will be luring him, and as a consequence, he joins Tokyo Jujutsu high and meets all of his future friends and colleagues.

How old are the students at Tokyo Jujutsu High?

The Jujutsu High students’ ages equal the Japanese admission age for high school pupils who enter their first year at around 15 and graduate in their third year at 18. During the events at Tokyo Jujutsu high, the first year class is only composed of three students, the second year consists of four students, and so far, only two characters have been introduced as third years in the manga. Here are their ages.

Yuji Itadori

After being coerced into joining Jujutsu High, Yuji Itadori started accompanying the two other students in his class at 15 years old. Previously attending another school, Itadori was a part of the Occult Research Club. Prior to eating Sakuna’s fingers, the 15-year-old was a normal high school student, attending classes with his friends and being mischievous. At Tokyo Jujutsu High, Itadori is now learning more and more about his superhuman strength as well as his newfound cursed power.

Megumi Fushiguro

As the resulting offspring of an ancient clan consisting of Jujutsu Sorcerers, by the time Fushiguro starts attending Tokyo Jujutsu High, he is already a second-grade sorcerer. At just 15 years old, the descendant of the Zenin family bears quite the burden on his shoulders, from inheriting the power of the Ten Shadow Technique to being the only person able to summon the ancient curse Divine General Mahoraga. Abandoned by his father Toji at a young age, Megumi was found by Gojo, who enrolled him at Jujutsu High to reach his final potential under his mentorship.

Nobara Kugisaki

The tritagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen is a 16-year-old third-grade sorcerer studying under Satoru Gojo alongside Itadori and Fushiguro. Unlike the other two first-years, Nobara’s reasoning for joining Tokyo Jujutsu High isn’t entirely disclosed. Nonetheless, it is known that the primary reason why she left her hometown in the first place, was to escape the judgemental actions of the villagers, who completely mistreated her friend. Nobara’s potential shows to be quite intriguing, using a hammer and nails against curses.

Maki Zenin

Also a descendant of the Zenin family, Maki is one of the second-year students attending Tokyo Jujutsu High at the age of 16. Unlike most sorcerers, Maki actually doesn’t have any cursed energy, thus relying solely on her raw strength and physical abilities to fight off curses. Being born a non-sorcerer, Maki is incredibly gifted with heavenly restriction in exchange for her lack of cursed energy. The 16-year-old started attending Jujutsu High for a very simple reason: to spite the Zenin family who constantly mistreated her for being a non-sorcerer.

Toge Inumaki

Inumaki is the descendant of the Inumaki clan and its cursed speech ability. At 17, he is a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High and is currently a semi-grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer. Not much is known about this character, partially, for the very simple reason that he can’t talk. He enrolled in Jujutsu high via family lineage, and he has managed to communicate using his own limited speech using food-related words like ‘tuna’ and ‘salmon,’ fearing that if he were to talk, he would most likely curse the people around him with his enchanted words.

Panda

The grade two sorcerer at Jujutsu High, attends the second-year class alongside Maki, Toge, and Yuta, and his age is unknown. Panda is actually an abrupt mutated cursed corpse created by Masamichi Yaga, and therefore, when it comes to human age, there is no information whatsoever about this peculiar character. Considering he was most likely created around the same time as the other students, it may be fairly safe to assume Panda is around 16 or 17, similar to his counterparts in the story.

Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta is a second-year student who also works at Tokyo Jujutsu High as a jujutsu sorcerer, who is oftentimes asked on life-threatening missions around the world. At just 17 years old, Yuta is already considered to be one of the strongest and most powerful students to have attended the jujutsu school, considered a special grade cursed human from the get-go due to Rika’s possession. While at Jujutsu High, Yuta has learned how to skillfully control his overpowering cursed energy, and how to fight alongside Rika, working together to defeat those around him easily.

Kinji Hakari

Hakari is a prodigious third-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, who is currently suspended on the basis of clashing with the top authorities at school. Unbeknownst to the reason for his suspension, Hakari made a name for himself all across the school for the best and worst reasons imaginable, but more specifically, for running the Ganchiko Fight Club where sorcerers battle for money. Although his age hasn’t yet been confirmed nor mentioned, it is safe to assume that Hakari is in his late teens, making him around 18 years old during the current events in the story.

Kirara Hoshi

Similar to Hakari, Kirara is a third-year student whose age has yet to be confirmed or even mentioned, but one can assume the student is around 18 years old. Always tagging along with Hakari, Kirara is particularly devoted to their partner to whom they share an unwavering loyalty and connection to. Kirara is also shown to be particularly condescending towards the conservationism shared among higher-ups in Jujutsu Kaisen, having a particular specific grudge towards the highest authorities for suspending Hakari.

Although the story in the manga is still ongoing, there is no suspicion of any new students enrolling in Tokyo Jujutsu High anytime soon, especially considering how eventful the current events are. Jujutsu Kaisen is currently coming out with weekly chapters at the Shonen Jump, with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie expected to be released on Sept. 21.