How did Toji Fushiguro come back to life in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’ His resurrection, explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime season 2 and manga.

After killing the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai, Toji Fushiguro rose to the ranks of a formidable enemy in Gojo’s Past Arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime. However, he was soon defeated and killed by our star Jujutsu Sorcerer Gojo. But to everyone’s horror, the subsequent Shibuya Incident arc has resurrected the infamous assassin to cause chaos in the lives of our heroes again.

Toji Fushiguro was first introduced in chapter 66 of the original manga by Gege Akutami and episode 25 (1st in Season 2) of the anime adaptation by MAPPA. He was contracted by the Time Vessel Association to eliminate Riko Amanai, the designated Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen’s merger in 2006. Since Riko was under the protection of Gojo and Geto, we see Toji face off against the two in episodes 27 and 28.

Toji Fushiguro’s death

During his second battle with Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 (overall episode 28), Gojo Satarou awakens the true power of Limitless and unleashes an incredibly potent secret extension technique, the Hollow Purple, over Toji. Coming from the Zenin family, Toji knew how to counter Red and Blue. But Purple is created when the Red and Blue infinities combine, creating an imagined mass that rushes forth, erasing everything in its path. This leaves Toji Fushiguro’s left half of the body completely destroyed, causing his death.

After Riko Amanai’s death and Toji Fushiguro’s ultimate defeat, the series jumps ahead in time to one year later in August 2007. As a result of this incident, Geto suffers in quiet, and Gojo asserts himself as the strongest one. Geto loses his sense of morality at this point and decides to kill every non-sorcerer in the universe, which turns him into an antagonist in the series.

We are also introduced to Toji Fushiguro’s son Megumi in this episode as Gojo had promised Toji to fulfill his last wish and take care of his son. At the end of the episode, the series takes another time leap to a decade later and shifts focus back to the series’ main trio Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi, now grown up.

Toji Fushiguro is resurrected a decade later by a curse user

Image via Crunchyroll

The next episode (ep. 30 overall, ep. 6 in season 2) marks the start of the Shibuya incident arc in the anime. During this arc, we are introduced to a minor antagonist and a curse user nicknamed Granny Ogami, who worked with Jiro Awasaka in the past to make money. She also frequently kidnaps young children to become her “grandchildren.” The eighty-seven-year-old woman resented Gojo as her freedom to commit crimes was deterred by his presence. At some point in time, Ogami met Pseudo-Geto and joined his group to conspire against Gojo.

During the Shibuya Incident Arc, on Oct. 31, Ogami overhears the news that Gojo has been sealed while guarding the cursed objects that are putting up the screens around Shibuya. When Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Takuma Ino arrive to destroy the cursed objects, she uses her curse technique to transform her “grandson” into Toji by repeating his name to defend against the trio.

How did Toji come back to life?

As a curse user, Granny Ogami has an innate technique called the Séance Technique, which allows her to transform herself or a willing participant into a deceased person. Using this technique, she can summon both the information of the body and the soul. But since there’s a risk that summoning the soul will overwrite or suppress the vessel’s soul, Ogami only invoked Toji’s physical information into her “grandson.”

However, the Toji summoned by Ogami was not the one who fought Gojo in the previous arc, but the one who was at the height of his abilities, back when he was Toji Zenin. So while invoking him, Ogami chants his name as Toji Zenin rather than Fushiguro. Thus, in season 2 episode 11 and chapter 95 of the original manga, Granny Ogami’s Séance Technique resurrected Toji from the dead into her “grandson,” granting him Toji’s physical abilities.

Image via Crunchyroll

Toji, however, was a unique example of a person with a Heavenly Restriction—one that totally eliminated cursed energy. Toji’s physique was honed to the point where he became immune to curses and was able to identify them with his highly developed five senses by eradicating any cursed energy. As a result, Toji’s body was able to override Ogami’s strategy upon resurrection and act only out of his own instinct instead of her instructions. Before Yuji saved him, Toji almost killed Takuma Ino with his bare hands during his uncontrollable wild outburst. He even killed Ogami with a single strike.