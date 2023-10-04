‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 11 release date, time, and where to watch

Prepare yourselves, Jujutsu Kaisen fans, because things are about to heat up — as if we haven’t experienced enough wildness in the last few episodes of season 2. Naturally, the current season has brought so much terrific content to the table that it’s hard to imagine how studio MAPPA can top itself. Worry not, though, because where there’s a will, there’s a way.

With Satoru Gojo now sealed away in the Prison Realm, though, it’s time to see how and if the remaining sorcerers manage to get him back. The self-proclaimed strongest man in the world is counting on the others to set him free, preferably before the Prison Realm finishes processing him. As manga readers already know and anime viewers can easily guess, the task will be far from easy. That said, there’s no doubt that it will provide us with some great content, which is all the more reason for you not to miss out on the next episode.

Where and when to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 11

Episode 11 of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season will be released in Japan at 12am JST on Oct. 6. Thanks to timezone differences, for Western fans this means that the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10am PT. This has been the case with previous episodes in season 2 and, unless something unexpected happens, the release schedule will likely be the same for the remaining episodes.

If you’re hoping to watch the episode dubbed, though, you’ll have to wait a while longer. Crunchyroll releases dubs for Jujutsu Kaisen on the same day of release, yes, but only at 1:30pm PT. So, are you sure you still want to hold off on watching this episode until the English dub premieres? The choice is up to you, of course, but it’ll be a tough wait, surely.