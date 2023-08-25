In only 5 episodes, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ went from ‘mid’ to exceptional with season 2

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Season 2, up until Episode 5.

Some would find the definition of Jujutsu Kaisen as “mid” to be a controversial take. However, at the time when only Season 1 was out, many anime fans were not that impressed by its 24 episodes. It was not like we, the ones who were not completely sold on the series, could say it was bad, it was just not spectacular in any sense. As a fan on Reddit wrote over two years ago: “I love it but I will definitely admit that it’s basically like a dozen other Shonen Jump battle anime” For those who’ve watched their fair share of Shonen, that is unequivocally true. At that time, the thing that seemed to oversell the show was MAPPA’s animation, which has hardly ever failed.

But now? There’s tangible hope Jujutsu Kaisen will crawl its way up from the tier some placed it in, and it seems to be doing so faster than Toji Fushiguro jumping around trees.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ as the perfect segue into Season 2

Screengrab via MAPPA

Directed by Sunghoo Park, much like Season 1, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was a step in the right direction. Knowing it would take place prior to the events of the first season and feature a different main character, put some people like me off for a while. That was a mistake, however.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was gripping from start to end. It breathed some needed fresh air into the narrative while adding additional layers and setting the stage for Season 2. It was easy to tell how Yuta Okkotsu could have been the series’ protagonist, and it certainly builds on the excitement to see him again sometime in the anime’s future. Even viewers who had not watched the 24 episodes that were out prior to the movie, managed to nevertheless enjoy it: “I just saw the film and didn’t know the anime existed.” Wrote u/familiar-face123 “I loved the movie and am going to start the show tonight.”

But arguably, one of the biggest contributions of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was opening the pandora box of Satoru Gojo’s and Suguru Geto’s past friendship, while leaving out the exact how and why it turned sour. It gave viewers a taste of something to look forward to, something which was served as a delicious 5-course meal with the shorter flashback arc depicted in the first few episodes of Season 2.

Season 2’s Hidden Inventory Arc was ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ at its finest

Screengrab via MAPPA

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the first 5 episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

First off, it’s worth noting the difference that happened visually from Season 1 to Season 2, which are separated in time by nearly 3 years. While some fans may have found the change in animation jarring, most, like myself, thought that it suited the show without making it feel as if we’d lost something. The characters may look less detailed, but overall, the animation suits the series and makes for some epic fighting sequences.

This season, Sunghoo Park passed the director’s cap to Shōta Goshozono, leaving the series in good, capable hands. Although it has a slightly different feel to Season 1, the change in animation and direction suits the show like a glove. Having previously directed a handful of Season 1 episodes, Goshozono was also behind Episode 8 of Season 1 of Chainsaw Man, which features what is arguably the most tragic and beautifully composed scene in the entire first season. Some anime fans who’ve watched both shows have likened the feel of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to Chainsaw Man Season 1, which is not a negative thing, not by a long shot. If there was an anime that could profit off the vibe permeating Chainsaw Man it would be Jujutsu Kaisen, especially once we leave Gojo’s past to focus on the present time of the narrative.

In terms of pacing, even Haibara’s death being told in such a short and unemotional scene, felt purposeful. One day the younger student was there asking Geto whether he should bring savory or sweet treats as a souvenir from his mission, the next, without warning – regardless of the obvious death flags that had already been raised – Haibara is lying on a cold morgue table, eyes closed, white sheet covering whatever wounds mar his body. The unsympathetic, almost insensitive way this scene is presented, is also reflective of the future antagonist’s shifting worldview and his slipping grasp on his moral compass.

While one can argue in favor of any of the five episodes being the best – more so the last three – the quality was even throughout all of them, in fact, they worked so well as a whole because they built upon one another, each episode knew exactly what it had to do and it did it, opening the door for the next episode to come in and blow us away.

New characters were introduced and old ones acquired new layers

Screengrabs via MAPPA

One of the best things about these five episodes was what was done to the existing characters and how they introduced new ones in a way that could leave no viewer indifferent. Starting off with the characters we already know, the two best examples of improved characterization were obviously Geto and Gojo. Prior to this season, the two, albeit in different ways, felt like static characters. The former was relatively, and arguably, uninspiring as a villain, and the latter, as awesome as he’s always been, just felt like an all-powerful cocky god among mortals.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did a great job in making Geto more interesting and layered as an antagonist, but, just like with Gojo’s case, it was the Hidden Inventory Arc that completely revolutionized the character by revealing how much he changed, when he began changing, and why such change started to take place. It was not just a single bad day that made Geto turn to the dark side, it was a combination of bad days and seeming injustices that progressively tore at his spirit until he finally snapped. Even if we can’t condone him – which we naturally shouldn’t – there is no way we can finish this arc without understanding where he’s coming from, his motivations gain another dimension that wasn’t visible in Season 1 or even the movie.

Then there’s the antagonist that was introduced, Megumi’s father, Toji Fushiguro. We’d heard of him in Season 1 but briefly and through the eyes of his son who never got to truly know him. As an antagonistic force to be reckoned with, Toji came in, and in just a handful of episodes, particularly in episode 3, completely stole the show. So much so that viewers are impelled to want to see more of him only to have him “purpled” by Gojo.

There are loose ends when it comes to Megumi’s view of who his father was, and these are definitely demanding some sort of payoff. Unlike Season 1, Season 2’s Hidden Inventory arc and its storytelling qualities set higher expectations for what’s to come.

The Opening Sequence is a certified banger

Screengrab via MAPPA

Last but not least, even the opening sequence for this arc ticked all the boxes. A perfect blend of visuals and music which is definitely one of the best – if not the best – to have come out this anime season. Jujutsu Kaisen is no stranger to great openings, nor is it misleading the audience with what they decide to include. The first opening sequence of Season 1, ended with Yuji happily sitting next to a smiling Junpei at a picnic with the other characters. If you’ve watched the first season, which you most likely have if you’re reading this, you know this portrayal of faux peace and joy only further sets up the sucker punch that comes with Episode 12.

The opening for the Hidden Inventory Arc is similar in this sense, only, instead of the ending shot, the whole minute or so of the vibrant and upbeat musical sequence feels like it could’ve been taken out of a fun high school slice-of-life, which more or less matches the tone and vibe of the first two episodes while being completely dissonant from the rest of the storyline when it all derails. This is relevant enough to mention because the opening plays with our expectations of what’s to come, widening or bridging the gap between what to expect and what actually happens. It is reminiscent of the opening to Death Parade (2015), which has a much darker undertone and deeper themes than its opening leads us to believe.

Here’s hoping that the remaining 18 episodes of the season follow a similar path and do not disappoint. As a general rule, manga-reading netizens have sown excitement and high expectations for the Shibuya Incident Arc throughout the internet. Anime-only fans can only hope that the more knowledgeable half of the audience is on point once again.