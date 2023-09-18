‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes?

If you weren't 'wowed' by the first season, this next one might change your mind.

With a thrilling prequel and a brand new season, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are anything but cursed in 2023. The supernatural shonen series returns with a focus on characters we’ve yet to explore in the anime, and it’s going to be hype.

Manga readers are well aware of where the story is headed, and it’s more than a simple linear continuation of season 1. Admittedly I wasn’t blown away by JJK‘s slow introduction, but according to my fellow writer Margarida Bastos, the show goes from mid to exceptional real fast. With this in mind, I’m also soaring through the manga to catch up, accumulating hours of sleep debt in the process — but it’s so worth it.

As Jujutsu Kaisen marches on, you may be searching for an episode schedule, considering the three-week hiatus in August. Crunchyroll may not have the exact schedule, but we’ve compiled the expected Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule — barring additional delays.

How many episodes are in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

According to Anime News Network, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will air through the final two cours of 2023, so the entire season spans the last two quarters of the year, likely totaling 23 episodes. The first episodes ran from July 6, 2023 to August 3, 2023 before going on hiatus for three weeks.

Following that hiatus, the next arc began on August 31, 2023 and should fill the remaining 18 episodes. Barring any unknown holidays or delays, the final episode should wrap on December 28, 2023.

When do new Jujutsu Kaisen episodes release?

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen can expect new episodes to drop every Thursday. Of course, the schedule may change between now and then, but here’s the expected Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 schedule based on what we know.

Gojo’s Past/Hidden Inventory arc

Episode 1: July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023 Episode 2: July 13, 2023

July 13, 2023 Episode 3: July 20, 2023

July 20, 2023 Episode 4: July 27, 2023

July 27, 2023 Episode 5: August 3, 2023

Shibuya Incident arc

Episode 6: August 31, 2023

August 31, 2023 Episode 7: September 7, 2023

September 7, 2023 Episode 8: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Episode 9: September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023 Episode 10: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Episode 11: October 5, 2023

October 5, 2023 Episode 12: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Episode 13: October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023 Episode 14: October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 Episode 15: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Episode 16: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Episode 17: November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023 Episode 18: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Episode 19: November 30, 2023

November 30, 2023 Episode 20: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Episode 21: December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 Episode 22: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Episode 23: December 28, 2023

English dubs for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 typically air two weeks after the subbed episode release date. For example, the JP subtitles for episode 1 released on July 6, 2023, so dub viewers waited until July 20, 2023 to watch along with the English voice cast. Thankfully it’s not too long a turnaround, but you might as well check out the best JJK manga panels while you’re waiting.

What arcs from the manga will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 adapt?

The anime covers two arcs from the manga: the Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu arc and the Shibuya Incident. The Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu arc, aka Gojo’s Past, spans chapters 65-79, translating to five anime episodes (25-29).

The Shibuya Incident arc spans a larger portion of the manga from chapters 79-136. I’m rapidly catching up in the manga, and though I haven’t reached the Shibuya Incident arc just yet, I’ve heard it’s leaps and bounds more intense than season 1 From what I know it sounds like Gojo continues to be a primary focus and considering he’s my favorite character, I’m psyched.

What time do new episodes release?

Depending on your region, here’s when to expect new episodes to drop: