The 10 best ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ manga panels

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s popularity skyrocketed after Studio MAPPA’s anime adaption premiered in 2020. In addition to stunning artwork, the manga features thousands of visually impressive panels that left a lasting impression on readers.

Like the anime, the manga follows Yuji Itadori, an unusually athletic Japanese high school student. After becoming the host of a powerful curse, he joins a secret organization that trains him as a sorcerer to help him get rid of it. The action-packed narrative has inspired some of the most incredible imagery in manga history.

Now, in no particular order, let’s take a look at the best Jujutsu Kaisen manga panels!

Toji Zen’in sends Satoru Gojo flying in Chapter 75

The second battle between Yuji’s classmate and menor, Satoru Gojo, and a contracted assassin, Toji Zen’in, is featured in Chapters 74 and 75 of the manga. As one of the biggest arcs in the series, readers were shocked to see Satoru, the world’s most powerful sorcerer, get flung through the air by his opponent.

The image sticks with readers, as it depicts Satoru’s vulnerability as he unexpectedly falls to his death. Akutami illustrated the panel in a way that gives readers a view of the scene from a distance, juxtaposed with a close-up of the sorcerer’s limp body as he seems to accept defeat.

Satoru Gojo’s awakening in Chapter 75

A second image from Chapter 75 that manga readers remember makes the previous panel even more impactful. Following Satoru’s downfall is another epic panel depicting his unforeseen awakening. His newfound enlightenment is symbolized by quoting the Buddha, saying, “Throughout the heavens and earth, I alone am the honored one.”

Yuji Itadori’s sliced-up face in Chapter 214

This panel, which appears in chapter 214 of Jujutsu Kaisen, depicts a disturbing image of Yuji’s face. During a battle with Ryomen Sukuna, his face gets horrendously sliced up. However, instead of giving up, it makes him more determined than ever to win the fight. It’s one of the most shared images from the series.

Split image of Yuki Tsukumo and Kenjaku in Chapter 205

Chapter 205 depicts the inevitable battle between Yuki and Kenjaku, where Akutami’s illustration shows just how similar these rivals are. Despite the split image accentuating their physical differences (his dark and her blonde hair, his narrowed eyes and hers wide, his scared forehead and her flawless face, his closed versus her open mouth), they share the same thought. By depicting them simultaneously thinking, “What a pain,” the author added some snark that makes it so memorable.

Yuki refuses to heal in Chapter 206

The battle heats up in the fight between Yuki and Kenjaku in Chapter 206, as Yuki realizes she may have underestimated her opponent. Despite having blood dripping down her face and Kenjaku allowing her to heal herself, Yuki refuses. Her defiance in this panel inspires readers and illustrates her impenetrable spirit.

Ryomen Sukuna surrounded by skulls in Chapter 119

This panel in Chapter 119 depicts Sukuna after reducing a handful of buildings in Shibuya to rubble. He does so to create a hellish domain, which Akutami flawlessly illustrates. Drawn from an eerily low angle, Sukuna is depicted surrounded by human and animal skulls and an enormous set of human teeth. His speech comparing his actions to an artist painting on a canvas makes the scene more disturbing, and demonstrates his depravity.

Maki Zenin gets revenge in Chapter 151

Maki Zenin is one of the most beloved Jujutsu Kaisen characters who upgrades her abilities until she becomes one of the strongest in the series. This allows her to get her revenge on the Zenin clan, whom she massacres in previous chapters. In Chapter 151, Maki goes up against one of her former abusers, Naoya Zenin. The detailed hatchwork in this panel is an incredible portrayal of Maki as she seeks justice for her mistreatment.

Satoru Gojo activates his domain expansion in Chapter 15

This panel comes from Chapter 15, featuring Satoru in a battle against Jogo, the volcano-curse spirit. It marks the first time domain expansion was mentioned in any Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The beautifully illustrated panel shares when Satoru activated his domain expansion called “Immeasurable Void,” making it memorable for readers.

Satoru Gojo’s release from the prison realms in Chapter 221

Kenjaku seals Satoru in the prison realms in Chapter 91 and he isn’t released until Chapter 221, during which he has lost everything. After being trapped for three years, he’s finally released in the iconic moment depicted in this panel. Akutami did an incredible job capturing Satoru’s emotions in one of the most anticipated moments of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Megumi Fushiguro summons Moharaga in Chapter 117

In a battle against Haruta Shigemo in chapter 117, Megumi Fushiguro summons the most untrustworthy shinigami of the Ten Shadows Technique, which requires an exorcism ritual. Injured and exhausted, he decides to summon Mahoraga, an eight-handled sword divergent sila divine general, as a last resort. His decision leads to an incredibly disturbing panel illustrating the shadow wolves announcing the arrival of Mahoraga and emphasizing his supernatural appearance.