Where to read ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 235

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the outcome of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are enjoying a period of undeniable excitement. The anime adaptation has just recently come back after a short hiatus of a few weeks between the shorter Hidden Inventory Arc and the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc, with the second episode of the latter, Episode 7, coming out on Sept. 7.

As of right now, anime-only fans should be of the mindset that Satoru Gojo, self-entitled as the only “honored one”, is virtually unbeatable. In Episode 3 of Season 2, he lost the fight against Toji Fushiguro, Megumi’s dad, only to make quick work of his opponent in Episode 4 and ascend to new heights, the power scale we know him for in the anime’s present time.

However, in the manga, which is over 100 chapters ahead of the MAPPA adaptation, Gojo is being given a run for his money against one of the series’ main antagonists, the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. It might be hard for non-manga readers to imagine but Gojo, the current strongest special grade alive, has not been having an easy time against the one who was the strongest sorcerer in the history of jujutsu sorcery.

Where to read the official English translation for Chapter 235

Although fan translations are already out and in circulation, chapter 235 of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled for official release on Sept. 11 and it will be available through Viz Media or the Shueisha’s Manga Plus App. Following this date, the manga will be going on a short hiatus, returning with chapter 236 two weeks thereafter. Reportedly, there is the possibility that the manga will be brought to a conclusion this year.