Does Toji Fushiguro die in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

The four-part Hidden Inventory arc has finally come to a close with the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 hitting Crunchyroll on July 27. The series will now venture into Gojo’s Past Arc, with the next episode being the sole exploration of the Premature Death sub-arc. However, Jujutsu Kaisen S2 Episode 4 might have left viewers with yet another death after Riko Amanai died in the last episode.

“Hidden Inventory 4” sees the abrupt end to the high school life of our protagonist Gojo and his best friend Geto. The series has finally brought to its viewers the much-anticipated second and deciding battle between Gojo and the previously introduced villain Toji Fushiguro.

Who is Toji Fushiguro in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

via Crunchyroll

We first saw Toji Fushiguro, nicknamed the Sorcerer Killer in Episode 1, who quickly took to the role of the series’ main antagonist. He is the father of Megumi and a non-sorcerer raised in the Zenin family, shown to have a disdain for the jujutsu community and the sorcerer families. Toji has intrinsic physical capability considerably superior to all others in his path despite being born without cursed energy.

The series introduced Toji as an assassin who takes Time Vessel Association’s contract to kill the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai before she merges with Master Tengen. Amanai was protected by Gojo and Geto but Toji managed to kill her during episode 3 when Geto comes to escort her from Jujutsu High. This leads to a battle between him and Geto, resulting in an effortless win for Toji. However, he did not kill Geto fearing that all of Geto’s curses might get released in the process.

Toji also manages to almost kill Gojo in Episode 3 in a battle prior to Riko’s assassination with the use of a cursed tool named the Inverted Spear of Heaven. With no countermeasure against non-jujutsu attacks, Gojo struggles to keep up with Toji and fails to detect Toji’s superhuman speed even with the exceptional perception of his Six Eyes. However, Gojo survives with the help of the Reverse Cursed Technique and comes back better in Episode 4.

Does Toji Fushiguro die in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

A revived and “fit as a fiddle” Gojo meets Toji again in Episode 4 for a second and decisive battle to debunk his false sense of victory. The new episode delivers the most eye-catching and thrilling final showdown between Satarou Gojo and Fushiguro Toji. It sees the rise of a new and ever-powerful Gojo, who defeats and kills Toji using a new offensive attack.

Toji was able to hold off Satoru Gojo’s awakened Limitless technique with just his brute physical strength. However, in a visually pleasing sequence, we see Gojo’s Blue and Red, the two infinities fusing and forming the color purple. This technique is called Hollow Purple, which Gojo uses against Toji, eventually killing him.

Toji spends his final minutes reminiscing about his son Megumi. Upon being asked by Gojo if he has any “final words,” Toji replies with a “No,” and proceeds to tell him about his son, “In two or three years, my child will be sold to the Zenin Family. Do as you please.” We know that Gojō proceeds to locate Megumi and tell him everything about his father. But more will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

What is Gojo’s Hollow Purple technique?

GOJO USES HOLLOW PURPLE ON TOJIpic.twitter.com/fd9z43qFy1 — Myamura (@king_jin_woo) July 27, 2023

After Dominion Expansion, Hollow Purple is Gojo’s most potent offensive attack. He has already demonstrated the technique in a few instances in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, such as when Gojo tries to exorcise Hanami. But given that Season 2 is a prequel, the Gojo vs Toji fight is chronologically one of the first times Gojo uses the Hollow Purple technique, a merge of lapse and reversal.

To defeat Toji, Gojo uses his limitless genetic gift to combine his infinite Blue and Red, which attracts and repels things respectively. This merging results in Gojo conjuring a fictitious mass that rushes ahead, obliterating everything in its path. Hollow Purple thus destroys anything it touches, as seen by the way Gojo’s strike causes Toji’s half-body to instantly vanish.

To perform the technique, Gojo performs a hand sign extending his index and pinky fingers while keeping the rest of his fingers folded. The hand sign must change to a pinching gesture with the pointer, thumb, and extended middle finger in order to unleash the Hollow Purple power. It is the colliding Limitless, a very effective secret extension technique that only a select few members of the Gojo Family are aware of.

So, the principal villain of the Hidden Inventory arc has just died and Toji’s witty banter with Gojo will be missed. But on the flip side, Riko Amanai is finally served justice.

Stay tuned to catch watch’s next on Jujutsu Kaisen as Episode 5 airs next Thursday, Aug. 3.