How old is Toji in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

For a large portion of the Jujutsu Kaisen story, the families of the protagonists have remained a mystery. While we may know that Yuji grew up under his grandfather’s care and that Megumi is part of the Zenin clan, we still know very little about the families of these characters. Even the three big clans have maintained an air of secrecy surrounding them. However, the latest season has at least managed to introduce us to one of the most interesting parents in Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji Fushiguro.

Though he still remains mysterious after just three episodes, Toji is introduced as a member of the Zenin clan. Still, he lacks cursed energy due to his Heavenly Restriction, which instead grants him superhuman abilities like speed and strength. Nonetheless, he is still one of the strongest characters ever introduced in the story and unsurprisingly, his son Megumi is also bound to become one of the most powerful sorcerers of all time. Though you can barely tell from his looks alone, by the time he fights Gojo, he’s already a father to baby Megumi. So, how old is Toji really?

How old is Toji?

Image via Crunchyroll

The lines around Toji’s eyes may be evidence, but they’re not necessarily a sign of his age. In reality, Toji’s birth year was never confirmed, though his birthday is listed as December 31. Still, many fans theorized that Toji must have been in his 20s when he passed away, likely based on his appearance or actions, but I’m not entirely sure if this is right.

Considering Gojo is currently 28 years old, it means that 12 years have passed since he killed Toji. Yet, this wasn’t the first time the duo met. During the 2nd episode, we see a six-year-old Gojo meeting Toji for the first time, who is assumed to have been around 20 years old. Considering their fight occurred 10 years after they met, Toji must’ve been around 30 years old when he died.

Taking this information into consideration, it would mean that Megumi — who is currently 15 — was only three years old when his father was fatally killed by his professor, Gojo – which goes against the belief that he was six years old. Considering his physical prowess and already having a child, Toji couldn’t have been much older than his early-thirties but he was still relatively older than Gojo at the time of their fateful encounter.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt – after all, I am a writer, not a mathematician. Still, in the end, Toji still had plenty to offer to Megumi, but his life was cut significantly short due to his ambition, arrogance, and most of all – his desire to prove himself stronger than his highly toxic family.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s newest episode is available on Crunchyroll.