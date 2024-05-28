Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya in season 7, episode 5 of My Hero Academia.
Image via Studio Bones
Category:
Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed

The Final War is steadily approaching, and there is no time to waste.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: May 28, 2024 05:21 am

My Hero Academia‘s Final War is coming, and the heroes have little time to prepare for it. Granted, Star and Stripe’s confrontation with Shigaraki bought them some time, but it won’t be long until the heroes and villains collide in the biggest battle of the series.

Recommended Videos

Season 7 started strong, with two action-packed episodes in which Cathleen Bate took the central stage. After her tragic yet necessary demise, though, My Hero Academia shifted its focus to a mystery that had been plaguing fans just as much as it plagued the U.A. teachers. At long last, the traitor was revealed in the third episode of season 7, and while shocking, this turn of events may just be what the heroes need to get the upper hand in the war.

In episode 4, All Might laid down the plan of action for the upcoming confrontation, which involves separating the League of Villains’ main forces. Unfortunately for the heroes, Tomura Shigaraki is currently much more powerful than his master, meaning that he’s dangerous enough by himself. If he were to have backup from his allies, the chances of defeating him would likely go down to zero, thus, having the traitor on the heroes’ side will be imperative to achieve victory.

As the war approaches, tensions rise, both in the characters on screen and the fans who love them. Of course, this means that everyone is impatiently waiting to see what comes next in the story, and fortunately, it won’t take too long until this season’s fifth episode arrives.

What is the My Hero Academia season 7 episode 5 release date and time?

Himiko Toga looking over her shoulder and smiling in the My Hero Academia anime.
Image via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia returns with episode 5 of season 7 on Saturday, June 1, at 5:30pm JST (3:30am CT). Like always, the episode will first be broadcast on Japanese networks, so folks residing in the country can watch it as it airs. As for international fans, they can watch the new episode when it’s released on Crunchyroll about an hour later, at 4:30am CT.

According to the episode preview, the next installment of season 7 will be titled “Let You Down,” and in it, we’ll see the heroes and villains continue the preparations for My Hero Academia’s Final War. The episode will be slow-paced, as the series sets the stage for the all-out battle, and dives into the feelings of characters like Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka before it takes place. If you think this will be an unimportant episode, though, you are sorely mistaken. As manga readers already know (and anime viewers will get to find out), the heroes aren’t the only ones with a trick up their sleeve.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Mushoku Tensei split image featuring Rudy and Orsted on the right half
Category: Anime
Anime
From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Robin with her hair tied looking serious in One Piece, Wano
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Zom 100- Bucket List of the Dead
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 260- Gojo's Ghost
Category: Manga
Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Read Article How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Mushoku Tensei Rudues and Sylphiette side by side
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Mushoku Tensei split image featuring Rudy and Orsted on the right half
Category: Anime
Anime
From Demon Gods to magic newbies, the ‘Mushoku Tensei’ power ranking, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Robin with her hair tied looking serious in One Piece, Wano
Category: Anime
Anime
‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 28, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Zom 100- Bucket List of the Dead
Category: Anime
Anime
Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 260- Gojo's Ghost
Category: Manga
Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Read Article How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Mushoku Tensei Rudues and Sylphiette side by side
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.