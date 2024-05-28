‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 episode 5 release date, confirmed

My Hero Academia‘s Final War is coming, and the heroes have little time to prepare for it. Granted, Star and Stripe’s confrontation with Shigaraki bought them some time, but it won’t be long until the heroes and villains collide in the biggest battle of the series.

Season 7 started strong, with two action-packed episodes in which Cathleen Bate took the central stage. After her tragic yet necessary demise, though, My Hero Academia shifted its focus to a mystery that had been plaguing fans just as much as it plagued the U.A. teachers. At long last, the traitor was revealed in the third episode of season 7, and while shocking, this turn of events may just be what the heroes need to get the upper hand in the war.

In episode 4, All Might laid down the plan of action for the upcoming confrontation, which involves separating the League of Villains’ main forces. Unfortunately for the heroes, Tomura Shigaraki is currently much more powerful than his master, meaning that he’s dangerous enough by himself. If he were to have backup from his allies, the chances of defeating him would likely go down to zero, thus, having the traitor on the heroes’ side will be imperative to achieve victory.

As the war approaches, tensions rise, both in the characters on screen and the fans who love them. Of course, this means that everyone is impatiently waiting to see what comes next in the story, and fortunately, it won’t take too long until this season’s fifth episode arrives.

Image via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia returns with episode 5 of season 7 on Saturday, June 1, at 5:30pm JST (3:30am CT). Like always, the episode will first be broadcast on Japanese networks, so folks residing in the country can watch it as it airs. As for international fans, they can watch the new episode when it’s released on Crunchyroll about an hour later, at 4:30am CT.

According to the episode preview, the next installment of season 7 will be titled “Let You Down,” and in it, we’ll see the heroes and villains continue the preparations for My Hero Academia’s Final War. The episode will be slow-paced, as the series sets the stage for the all-out battle, and dives into the feelings of characters like Himiko Toga and Ochaco Uraraka before it takes place. If you think this will be an unimportant episode, though, you are sorely mistaken. As manga readers already know (and anime viewers will get to find out), the heroes aren’t the only ones with a trick up their sleeve.

