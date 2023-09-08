‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 episode 8 release date, time, and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 7 left us off with what are, in essence, the moments anticipating the start of the Shibuya Incident. Ten days after Mahito’s fight and victory against Kokichi Muta, it’s Oct. 31, Halloween night, and many innocent Japanese civilians who went to the popular Tokyo region to hang out and have some fun on this festive occasion are caught inside a veil that traps them inside while allowing those with curse energy to traverse.

The people are told they’ll only be let out if Satoru Gojo comes. Hence, many start shouting for the sorcerer to be brought, without even knowing who he is, what he is needed for, or by whom. Episode 7 ends with, one hour and 31 minutes after the veil is raised, Gojo arriving and casually strolling inside, accidentally knocking down a bystander in the process.

Fans can only eagerly await the next episode’s release to see what the villains have prepared in store for the Special Grade sorcerer. This arc has been particularly lauded online by those who’ve read Gege Akutami’s manga, which has raised the expectations as well as the excitement for many fans. Here’s what you need to know about the time the new episode drops and where you can watch it.

When and where to watch Episode 8

Screengrab via Toho / Mappa

Jumping right into the inciting incident that catapults viewers into the main events of this arc, Episode 8, the 32nd in the series overall is appropriately titled “The Shibuya Incident.” As always it will be the typical 24 minutes and will be premiering on Thursday, Sep. 14. Episode 8 is broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan at 11:56pm, which is 10am PT, 1pm ET in the U.S., and 6pm in the U.K. Every new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.