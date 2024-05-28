‘One Piece’ episode 1106 release date confirmed

The One Piece Egghead Island Arc is gaining pace with each passing episode. Now, a new episode of the staple Shōnen anime has quite a lot more surprises in store for fans. Episode 1105 featured yet another stunning exhibition of massive reveals and expertly choreographed fighting scenes.

Recommended Videos

In essence, the long running anime has been building to see Luffy take a step toward realizing his dream of becoming the Pirate King, but there are plenty of challenges on his path. Episode 116 is finally here, and a major plot twist comes along with it.

One Piece Episode 1106 aired at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Because Japan and most other countries have different time zones, for a few of us, this also implied waiting a day later, on Saturday, May 25. Episode 1106 is officially available for international viewers to stream on Crunchyroll.

A recap of episode 1105

Episode 1105 began by revealing that Stussy was serving as a spy for Vegapunks, and had penetrated the world government throughout the years. Despite her thorough knowledge though, she is powerless to prevent Seraphim from spreading havoc. This is because she could not override Lucci’s command of it. Zoro then began battling the Seraphim, who had the power of Mihawk, but was stopped when Lilith and Edinson appeared and ordered the Seraphim to halt.

Soon after, we caught a glimpse of Marco somewhere on the island of Sphinx. There, he learned that Weevil, the son of Whitebeard, led a fierce struggle against the Marine soldiers that had ravaged the island in search of his father’s treasure. That wasn’t enough, unfortunately, as the force reappeared with Admiral Ryokugyu leading the troops. Shortly after, Weevil was defeated and held captive.

The last image showed Kizaru traveling to Egghead Island. However, as his subordinates were preparing tea for him, we caught a glimpse of who else was traveling with him- Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders.

What to expect from episode 1106?

Episode 1106 is called “Trouble Occurs!” Seek Dr. Vegapunk!” Dr. Vegapunk has unexpectedly gone missing, intensifying the search for him once again. Elsewhere, the imminent arrival of Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn also spells upcoming troubles for the Straw Hat Pirates. The episode will most likely address the motive for approaching the island, which is most likely related to the continuing experiments on the island.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more