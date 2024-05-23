‘Wind Breaker’ episode 8 release date and time, confirmed

The delinquent world of Wind Breaker is about to explode in episode 8 when the showdown between the Bofurin and Shishitoren gangs reaches its boiling point.

With only five episodes left, we have seen some seriously intense battles already, but something tells me the best (or worst, depending on your perspective) is yet to come. I mean, come on, we haven’t even seen the leader of Bofurin, Hajime Umemiya, bust out his moves yet! What’s he hiding under that calm, plant-loving exterior? I can just picture him now, tenderly watering his ferns then cracking skulls the next.

As much as we love a good old-fashioned beatdown, the delinquent anime doesn’t miss being something more. Its characters have depth, and we’re starting to see some intriguing development as the stakes are raised ever higher.

What happened previously?

"I can't lose to you even if it kills me."



In episode 7, our protagonist Sakura faced off against Shishitoren’s vice commander, Togame. Initially, Togame was tossing him around like a salad. But because this is anime and giving up is never an option, Sakura taps into his inner Rocky and decides to go all in.

Togame soon discovered the real reason behind Bofurin’s beef with Shishitoren. They were seeking justice for a middle schooler from Furin who had been bullied by two of Shishitoren’s own, Minoru Kanuma and Yukinari Arima.

Hence, he took matters into his own hands and swiftly dealt with the two bullies. He wanted to show that even the toughest delinquents have a sense of honor. As the episode reached its climax, we were given a glimpse into Togame’s past and how he came to join Shishitoren under the leadership of Choji Tomiyama. While the flashback may have interrupted the flow of the fight, it provided valuable insights into the motivations and backstories of the Shishitoren members.

When is the latest Wind Breaker episode releasing?

Wind Breaker episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 12:26 am JST. For those tuning in from Japan, you can catch the action on local favorites like MBS and TBS. Meanwhile, international fans can watch the episode a little earlier than their Japanese counterparts. Here are the release dates & times for the upcoming episode across other time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) May 23, 2024 8:26 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) May 23, 2024 11:26 am British Summer Time (BST) May 23, 2024 4:26 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 23, 2024 5:26 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 23, 2024 8:56 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) May 23, 2024 11:26 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) May 24, 2024 1:56 am

Wind Breaker is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

