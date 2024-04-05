‘Wind Breaker’ might look familiar, but this underdog anime has plenty of new things to offer

Spring is the season of cherry blossoms, allergies, and most importantly, a fresh batch of anime to sink our teeth into! Among the sea of new shows, Wind Breaker is catching some attention.

Wind Breaker is an action-packed school anime that’s based on the manga of the same name, written by Satoru Nii. It’s a relatively new one, as the manga only got into Kodansha’s publication in 2021. The anime might seem like it’s treading familiar territory ⏤ after all, we’ve seen our fair share of high school delinquent stories over the years ⏤ but the fact that you’re here suggests that there’s something about this CloverWorks anime that has piqued your interest. Maybe it’s the promise of a fresh take on a classic formula, or perhaps it’s the allure of watching a new anime underdog story unfold. Whatever the reason, Wind Breaker is clearly being given a chance by the anime fandom, and that alone makes it worth keeping an eye on.

When is the Wind Breaker anime releasing?

Wind Breaker is set to premiere on April 5, 2024, across different Japanese broadcasting channels like MBS and TBS. For all you international fans out there, Crunchyroll will be bringing the anime to viewers across the globe, so you can join in on the high-octane action and teenage angst no matter where you are.

Here are the release dates & times for the other time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) – 8:26 am, April 4, 2024

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – 11:26 am, April 4, 2024

British Summer Time (BST) – 4:26 pm, April 4, 2024

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – 5:26 pm, April 4, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 8:56 pm, April 4, 2024

Philippine Standard Time (PHT) – 11:26 pm, April 4, 2024

Japanese Standard Time (JST) – 12:26 am, April 5, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) – 1:56 am, April 5, 2024

What’s the anime about?

Wind Breaker is all about life at Furin High School – a place where fists do the talking and hitting the books is less important than hitting your opponent. Here we find our protagonist, Haruka Sakura, a newcomer, dead set on claiming the title of the ultimate tough guy of the school.

His philosophy is simple: to be the best, you have to beat the best, and at Furin, “best” is synonymous with “strongest.” Despite his lone-wolf approach, he’s surrounded by a cast of characters who are paradoxically united in their love for the fight and their protective instincts for their turf and buddies. That’s not surprising given the anime falls in the action genre, one where brawl is art, but hearts are quietly at stake.