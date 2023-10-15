The 10 best anime like ‘Prison School’

Prison School is that one anime that takes the age-old theme of incarceration and gives it a twist you’d never see coming. At the Hachimitsu Academy, what seems like a teenage boy’s dream (five boys in a school of a thousand girls) quickly spirals into a comedic nightmare of epic proportions. With a Student Council that could give dictatorships a run for their money and punishments that blur the line between inventive and… kinky, it’s a hilarious roller coaster of over-the-top situations.

If you found yourself guffawing and cringing simultaneously at Prison School, then Shimoneta is your next pitstop, where dirty jokes rule in a world where they’re outlawed. There are even more anime comparable to Prison School, and here is a compilation of the best.

Grand Blue Dreaming

Grand Blue Dreaming is less about serene aquatic adventures and more about deep diving into the rip-roaring tides of college shenanigans. The setting: the idyllic coastal town of Izu, where one might imagine tranquil days spent appreciating the vast ocean. However, this is where our protagonist — Iori Kitahara — finds himself entangled in a whirlpool of outlandish college traditions, questionable drinking games, and diving. It’s a nostalgic splash of those crazy college days and an oddly instructional guide on what not to wear to a diving shop.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler

Welcome to Hyakkaou Private Academy, where the social hierarchy isn’t determined by grades, athletic prowess, or even who has the shiniest hair. Nope – it’s all about your poker face. And maybe your tolerance for extremely intense eye contact. Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler follows Yumeko Jabami, who isn’t just a high roller; she’s the literal embodiment of ‘go big or go home’ – unless “home” is being branded a “house pet” by your classmates. What makes Kakegurui so irresistibly addictive is its blend of mind-bending gambles and unpredictable characters.

Detroit Metal City

At first glance, Detroit Metal City might seem like a tribute band to KISS gone hilariously rogue, but at its molten core it’s a comedic clash of dual identities. Enter Soichi Negishi: a sweet, docile boy with dreams of pop ballads and tender love songs. But alas, by some twist of fate (or perhaps a manager’s push), he morphs into Johannes Krauser II, the demon-voiced frontman of the infamous death metal band Detroit Metal City. The anime juggles the duality of Negishi’s existence – one moment, he’s crooning about love and rainbows, and the next he’s the symbol of debauchery and chaos.

Shimoneta — or, to give it its full, blush-inducing title, Shimoneta: A Boring World Where the Concept of Dirty Jokes Doesn’t Exist — isn’t merely content with throwing its characters into a world devoid of lewd humor; it catapults them into the dystopian heart of a prudish universe. The show is set in a society so sanitized that even uttering a double entendre might get you tossed into the proverbial “naughty corner” (or worse). Into this beige world of moral absolutism erupts SOX — a group of rabble-rousers led by the audacious Blue Snow — intent on reintroducing the populace to the joys (and sniggers) of dirty jokes.

Punch Line

Hold onto your knickers — quite literally — for Punch Line is a whirlwind ride where undies have universe-ending consequences. Yes, you read that right. Our protagonist, Yuta Iridatsu, has a peculiar condition: if he catches a glimpse of a girl’s panties twice in a row, it’s not just an embarrassing faux pas, it might very well trigger the apocalypse. Now, most would argue that teenage hormones are already a world-ending force, but Punch Line takes that idea and, well, straps it into lingerie.

Golden Boy

In Golden Boy — where the pursuit of knowledge is as relentless as the pursuit of other delights — we meet Kintaro Oe, a prodigious young man who quit Tokyo University yet never lost his thirst for learning. With his trusty notebook in hand (and occasionally on his face, smelling of various fragrances), Kintaro takes on an eclectic mix of odd jobs, from campaign manager to noodle maker, all in the name of life’s grand education.

Great Teacher Onizuka

Eikichi Onizuka isn’t your typical role model teacher; think less Dead Poets Society and more Jack Black in School of Rock with a pinch of Yakuza vibes. This former delinquent with a heart of gold (and perhaps a few screws loose) decides to be the best high school teacher out there. And by “best,” we mean most unconventional, unpredictable, and undeniably entertaining. Yet, beneath the wild antics and occasional peeping tom shenanigans, Great Teacher Onizuka delivers a heartfelt message on the importance of understanding and reaching out to the youth.

D-Frag!

D-Frag! takes the concept of high school club activities and cranks the dial to “utterly bananas.” At Kazama Kenji’s school, joining a club isn’t just about extracurricular enrichment; it’s about surviving the relentless onslaught of quirky (and occasionally borderline deranged) club members. Thought you knew about typical school clubs? Think again. Kenji, who fancies himself a bit of a delinquent, is coerced into joining the Game Development Club. Still, instead of coding sessions or board game nights, he’s thrown into a whirlwind of bizarre challenges.

Gintama

Set in an alternate history Edo period where extraterrestrials have taken over, one might expect epic battles and somber tales of resistance. Instead, we get Gintoki Sakata – a silver-haired, sugar-addicted samurai running an odd-jobs shop alongside his eccentric crew. Gintama isn’t just an anime; it’s a genre-defying roller coaster. One episode might have you tearing up over a poignant tale of friendship, and the next might be a two-part saga about a hot pot. Gintama excels in its unique brand of humor, simultaneously poking fun at anime tropes while indulging in them.

High School of the Dead

Nothing screams ‘teen angst’ quite like navigating high school and a zombie apocalypse simultaneously. Imagine trying to remember locker combinations while dodging the undead or discussing prom dates amid… well, decidedly decomposed suitors. High School of the Dead is every teen movie’s worst nightmare amplified – where the clique you’re avoiding isn’t just mean; it’s downright ravenous.