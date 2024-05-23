15 best anime merch & gifts (Our top picks for 2024)

One of the best parts of finding a new anime to obsess over is checking out all the merch and collectibles you can get. Whether you’re a die-hard anime fan or you know someone like that, merch and anime-related gifts are always a great treat.

But with so many popular names, it can be hard to find the perfect gift. That’s where we come in, as we’ve highlighted some of the best anime merchandise and gifts you need to add to your cart this year!

Haikyuu! fans will love this original poster available on Walmart’s online store. It depicts the Karasuno High School Volleyball team, as well as their rivals, Aoba Johsai High. The poster is a reminder of how far the Karasuno boys have come. Hinata’s at the center with his determined expression and his team all around him giving it their all. It doesn’t get better than that!

One of 2024’s best ongoing releases is the mecha anime Kaiju No.8. The series follows Kafka Hibino and the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force as they battle the fearsome monsters that have wreaked havoc in the world. Head over to Crunchyroll’s store to grab this Kaiju No. 8 shirt that features all the top members of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force as they charge into battle.

This figure of the elven mage is brought to you by POP UP PARADE, who make affordable and high-quality action figures. It depicts the even-tempered mage holding a book which reflects her thirst for knowledge with her usual, introspective expression. Fans who got swept up in the wave of this magical anime will love this figure.

The dark and epic saga of Berserk, particularly the Golden Age Arc films, is beloved by many anime fans. Guts is the brave and fearsome protagonist of the movies and this Nendoroid figure depicts the powerful warrior. His battle scars are evident in his injured eye and metal arm, and it’s the perfect collectible piece.

Solo Leveling was first a Webtoon hit before the anime hit screens in early 2024. It follows hunter Sung Jinwoo as he levels up with the help of the mysterious System from the weakest hunter in the world to the strongest. Jinwoo’s physical transformation was one of the most shocking developments in the anime and this body pillow is perfect for the fans who appreciated his glow-up.

For Chainsaw Man fans who weren’t familiar with the manga before watching the anime, Pochita would have come as an adorable surprise. The cheeky chainsaw demon’s heart is literally at the center of the show since he struck a deal with Denji just so his friend could live a happy life. The mischievous smirk on this large plush shows Pochita’s duality as the cute and cuddly chainsaw demon.

This limited-edition figure was made in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the P.O.P series. It depicts brothers Luffy and Ace in the thick of the Summit War of Marineford, wreathed in Ace’s Flame-Flame Fruit fire with distinctly triumphant grins on their faces. The figure is the perfect centerpiece for any collector and a great gift for a One Piece fan.

The Kamado siblings are the heart of Demon Slayer, so this figure is the perfect piece of merch for Kimetsu no Yaiba fans. It depicts Tanjiro and Nezuko in their element, defending each other and humankind. With the latest season of Demon Slayer already airing, this figure is definitely something any fan would love to have at the moment.

Gojo Satoru does not suffer from a shortage of badass moments. One of his most memorable ones is depicted in this prize figure– when he unlocked the Hollow Purple by combining his Red and Blue techniques. Gojo’s iconic battle against Toji Fushiguro is immortalized in this figure which is a must-have for any Jujutsu Kaisen collector.

Attack on Titan was a once-in-a-lifetime event for anime fans. The sprawling tale was told over years with each season peeling back a layer of the truth behind the monstrous Titans and the defiant scouts of Paradis. This character encyclopedia is a great gift for an AOT fan to reminisce on their favorite characters and geek out over the in-depth explanation of the world’s lore.

This replica of the Eternal Tiare is the perfect gift for a Sailor Moon super fan. It can be used for cosplays, or as a decorative piece of memorabilia. The Eternal Tiare was featured in the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos movie where Sailor Moon used it in her Eternal Sailor Moon form to perform the Silver Moon Crystal Power Therapy Kiss.

This cozy throw blanket is the exact opposite of hero society today. It is the perfect gift for a fan of the anime who wants the comfort of their favorite characters as My Hero Academia moves into its final arc. It depicts all the usual suspects from class 1-A with their mentor and hero All Might looking over them.

The final arc of Bleach has been underway since 2022 and fans of the classic series rose in record-breaking numbers for the return of their favorite show. This poster, available on Amazon’s website, shows the artwork for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, the final arc of the anime, and all the major players involved in the story.

Action figures are truly some of the best gifts for any anime fan as they get to see their favorite characters in 3D. This pack of 5 includes characters from the iconic Naruto anime, including Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke, and others. Each of them is in dynamic poses and they are a great decorative addition to any super fan’s space.

Dragon Ball is an OG anime and its fans are some of the most devoted, watching through decades of series, movies, and spin-offs. This Dragon Ball Manga Box Set is the perfect gift for any long-time Dragon Ball fan. It contains all 26 volumes of the original manga series by Akira Toriyama as well as a wall poster and collector’s booklet.

