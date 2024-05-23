‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 19 release date, confirmed

Just when we thought Rudy’s life was starting to resemble something close to normal, the anime gods decided to remind us that happiness is fleeting and pain is eternal.

It feels like yesterday when we were introduced to the world of Mushoku Tensei in 2021. Fast forward to 2024, and here we are, still invested in Rudy’s journey like the gluttons for punishment we are. Season 2 Part 1 gave us a glimpse into Rudy’s academic life and his sweet time with Sylphiette. While it was nice to see him so happy, we all knew it couldn’t last. Now, with the Labyrinth Arc looming, Rudy’s life will be completely changed.

When is Mushoku Tensei season 2 episode 19 releasing?

Unfortunately we’ll need to wait an extra week for episode 19, titled “Turning Point 3,” as the date has been pushed back to May 26, 2024. This delay is partly due to the transition into the new arc, along with other reasons that have not been disclosed by the creators.

To soften the blow, a special event was held on May 19. The main voice cast provided valuable insights into the Labyrinth Arc. Additionally, a new opening theme song, On the Frontline by Hitorie, was unveiled which sets the tone for the upcoming episodes.

Here are the expected release timings for episode 19 across different time zones:



Time Zone Date Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) May 26, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) May 26, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time (BST) May 26, 2024 4:30 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 26, 2024 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) May 26, 2024 9:00 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) May 26, 2024 11:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) May 27, 2024 2:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST) May 27, 2024 12:30 am

What to expect?

As a light novel reader, I can tell you that this arc will be a whole new level of pain. One of the central themes of this arc is the complex relationship between Rudeus and his father, Paul. As they embark on a mission to rescue Zenith, Rudeus’ mother, from the depths of the Teleportation Labyrinth, old wounds will come to the surface.

The labyrinth itself is a formidable adversary, filled with deadly traps and vicious monsters like hydras that will test their resolve. Without delving into spoilers, suffice it to say that the Labyrinth Arc is a turning point in the story.

