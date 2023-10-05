Who is the main character in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

If we’re naming the best anime series that does not take months (or years) to finish, Jujutsu Kaisen has to be on top of the list. Born from the pages of Gege Akutami’s Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School manga, Jujutsu Kaisen began its journey as a compelling sequel manga. Yet, this tale swiftly transcended its manga origins, skyrocketing into the realm of anime stardom.

What started as an awe-inspiring manga selling over 80 million copies quickly became a heart-stealing supernatural anime sensation, gracing our screens in October 2020. With meticulous detail and a profound narrative, the series creator, Gege Akutami, weaves a tale that ensures you’re battered by the fear of missing out if you don’t step into the intricate world of Jujutsu sorcerers.

Image via MAPPA

The series is set against a backdrop where every living being pulsates with Cursed Energy, which births Curses when not controlled. These Curses are spiritual entities driven by a sinister purpose: to wreak havoc upon humanity. In this enthralling world of Jujutsu Kaisen, the masters of controlling the enigmatic force known as Cursed Energy emerge as heroes.

With the ability to manipulate this energy within their own bodies, they wield extraordinary power, shaping it at will and containing its release. These exceptional individuals are revered as Jujutsu Sorcerers, the guardians of a universe teetering on the edge of darkness. At the heart of this gripping narrative lies a singular expert Jujutsu Sorcerer, destined to confront an ominous and potent curse that threatens to engulf the world.

The question that lingers: Who is this valiant champion poised to battle against the forces of darkness?

Who is the main character of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ anime?

Collaboration is critical in the vibrant tapestry of Jujutsu Kaisen, yet at its forefront stands Yuji Itadori, a high school student hailing from Sendai. Destined for greatness, Yuji’s journey towards heroism was paved by the profound wisdom of his grandfather, who, on his deathbed, imparted two enduring messages to him: “Always help others” and “die surrounded by people.”

Yuji Itadori’s destiny takes a dramatic turn when he unwittingly consumes a Cursed object: a finger once possessed by Ryomen Sukuna, a formidable Cursed Spirit. This impulsive act thrusts him headlong into the intricate world of sorcery, where he finds himself entangled with supernatural forces and ancient powers beyond his wildest imagination.

Guided by fate, Yuji’s path converges with that of Satoru Gojo, a hero arguably even more celebrated than Yuji himself. Together, they navigate the complex web of sorcery, leading Yuji to Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School, where his extraordinary journey truly begins.

Image via MAPPA

As discussed before, Jujutsu Kaisen is far from a solo show. At Jujutsu High, we encounter the series’ deuteragonist, Megumi Fushiguro, a scion of the esteemed Zenin sorcerer lineage. Alongside Yuji Itadori, Megumi stands as a pivotal force, enriching the narrative with his unique skills and backstory.

The show also offers an intriguing variety of characters, each with a lasting impression on the plot. The cast grows to include Nobara Kugisaki, Maki Zenin, Kento Nanami, Mahito, Aoi Todo, Panda, Toge Inumaki, Suguru Getou, and other characters in addition to the mysterious and evil Ryomen Sukuna, the main antagonist. The series comprises a complex mosaic of characters, and each one adds to the richness and depth of this incredible story.

Main Character in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’

Jujutsu Kaisen 0, formerly known as Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, emerges as a potent prequel manga series, expanding the captivating Jujutsu Kaisen universe. The secrets that existed before the events of the main series are revealed in this prequel, which digs into the origins of the Jujutsu Kaisen story. With an anime film adaptation by MAPPA in December 2021, the story leaped from the pages to the screen and enchanted viewers all across the world.

In this cinematic prequel, the spotlight shines on Yuta Okkotsu, a young and determined student who takes on the mantle of a sorcerer. His goal at Jujutsu High is to master the Cursed Spirit of his childhood companion, Rika Orimoto. Many fans feel that Yuta Okkotsu would be the ideal lead character for the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, with the potential to surpass the powers of even respected characters like Gojo and Yuji.