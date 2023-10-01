10 best anime from Studio MAPPA

In just over a decade, Studio MAPPA has established itself as one of the top anime studios.

Despite only being around since 2011, dozens of anime from Studio MAPPA have become fan favorites. Not only has it taken on some of the more popular manga adaptations, but it delivers stunning animations and memorable narratives that leave an impact on viewers. These are the outfit’s best anime based on viewer ratings.

10. Dorohedoro

Studio MAPPA manages to capture the dystopian imagery and dark humor in its adaptation of Q Hayashida’s manga, Dorohedoro. It follows the story of Caiman, a reptile-headed man suffering from amnesia in a post-apocalyptic city referred to as “The Hole.”

While on a mission to find the sorcerer behind his disfigurement and regain his memory, Caiman learns that humans are being used as guinea pigs by those experimenting with black magic. Dorohedoro first premiered in 2020, and has since become an underrated hit on Netflix.

9. Kids on the Slope

Kids on the Slope is Studio MAPPA’s coming-of-age anime based on the manga by Yuki Kodama. Set in 1966, it follows the story of Kaoru Nishimi, a transfer student who moves to Kyushu, Japan. The usual honor student learns to let go when he befriends the school rebel, and they bond over jazz.

Fans love this 2012 anime as it celebrates young male friendships and honors the culture surrounding jazz music. Kids on the Slope is praised for being wholesome, while also addressing the challenges of living during the ’60s.

8. Banana Fish

Banana Fish is a 2018 Studio MAPPA anime based on the manga by Akimi Yoshida. Set in modern-day New York, it differs from its inspiration, which takes place in the ’80s. It follows Ash Lynx, a runaway turned gang leader at 17 years old.

The show focuses on a conspiracy theory surrounding the Iraq War after Ash’s brother returns from active duty muttering about “Banana Fish.” Joined by his friend Eiji, a Japanese photographer, Ash investigates and ultimately fights against the conspiracy. Fans love Banana Fish for its classic anime style, action scenes, and intricate plot.

7. Yuri!!! On Ice

Even if ice skating doesn’t interest you, Yuri!!! On Ice is still a must-see for Studio MAPPA fans. It tells the story of professional figure skater Yuri Katsuki after experiencing a career-ending defeat. Things turn around for him when a video of him skating goes viral, and his icon, Victor Nikiforov, offers to mentor him.

Fans love Yuri!!! On Ice for properly representing the LGBTQ community with a same-sex couple. They also appreciate the quality animation that captures the elegance and grace of figure skating.

6. Hell’s Paradise

Hell’s Paradise is a newer Studio MAPPA anime that has gained fans’ attention since its release in April 2023. Gabimaru is an assassin sentenced to death for his crimes. His only option for survival is to compete against other convicts to retrieve the Elixir of Life from an island full of demonic creatures.

Fans love Hell’s Paradise for its in-depth character development and detailed animation. Also, if you’re looking for a new anime to get into, you’ll be happy to learn that Crunchyroll revealed a second season is already in the works!

5. Dororo

Studio MAPPA’s interpretation of Osamu Tezuka’s classic manga from the ’60s is a well-liked historical dark fantasy. Dororo tells the story of Hyakkimaru, a boy born without limbs, a nose, eyes, ears, or skin after his father makes a deal with demons. When he’s older, he must defeat these demons to regain the parts of him that were taken.

Set in feudal Japan, fans enjoy the interpretation of Dororo as it combines both historical and fantasy elements. More than just a search for his body, Hyakkimaru’s quest is about learning who he is and finding his purpose in life.

4. Chainsaw Man

Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga series, Chainsaw Man tells the story of Denji after his untimely death. His soul merges with an evil spirit, resurrecting him and allowing him to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. Since he’s a risk to society, he can only continue to exist if he agrees to use his abilities to fight the devils.

Since its release in 2022, fans have praised Studio MAPPA’s adaptation of Chainsaw Man for capturing the outrageous plot and reflective narrative of the manga. Yet, despite its popularity, there is still no word on a second season.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is the 2020 adaptiation of Gege Akutami’s manga by the same name. It follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who inadvertently swallows a cursed item, giving him new powers. Yuji must join a secret organization of sorcerers to get rid of the curse and help protect the human race.

Fans enjoy Jujutsu Kaisen for its nod toward shonen anime and lack of typical tropes, praising Studio MAPPA for creating relatable characters and gripping action scenes.

2. Vinland Saga

Wit Studio produced Vinland Saga in 2019, and even though it gained a relatively large following, Studio MAPPA took over for Season 2. The transition between studios is seamless, coinciding with the main character’s growth.

Thorfinn is a young Viking in season one of Vinland Saga, looking to avenge his father’s murder. Studio MAPPA takes over when Thorfinn is an adult, struggling as a slave.

1. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly the most loved Studio MAPPA anime and possibly the greatest anime series of all time. Even though this is another anime the company took over from Wit Studio, it did an excellent job maintaining continuity while making it their own. It also helps that there is a time jump between Seasons 3 and 4, making the transition between studios seamless.

If you’re reading this article, then you likely already know what Attack on Titan is about. Eren Jaeger captured audiences when the series first aired in 2013, and continues to attract fans over a decade later as we all await the final chapter.