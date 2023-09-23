Jujutsu Kaisen took the world by storm when its first season was released in 2020. The anime has managed to hold the attention of fans with its gripping storyline, dynamic characters, and breathtaking battles. If you’re a fan of this amazing dark fantasy series and craving more of the same supernatural elements, adrenaline-filled action, and intriguing plot twists, then you’re in luck. While there aren’t any direct replicas of Jujutsu Kaisen, there are enough similarities in the world of anime to keep the blood racing.

10. Seraph of the End (Owari no Serafu)

Seraph of the End is a dark fantasy post-apocalyptic series that offers some strong character dynamics, supernatural battles, and vampiric lore. The series is set in a world where humanity is nearly wiped out by a virus, leaving only children under the age of thirteen alive. Vampires soon begin to come out of their hiding spots and a vampire extermination unit is put together. The series follows young Yuichiro Hyakuya as he joins the unit to avenge his family and save his best friend Mikaela Hyakuya from the vampires.

9. Dorohedoro

This gritty and visually striking anime is set in a city where sorcerers and creatures exist. The sorcerers experiment on the city’s citizens and turn them into grotesque creatures to obtain “Smoke,” the source of their magical powers. The series follows Kaiman, a lizard-headed man who is on a quest to uncover his past and exact revenge on the people who took his head.

8. Blue Exorcist (Ao No Exorcist)

Blue Exorcist is a supernatural coming-of-age series that offers a blend of intricate world-building, supernatural battles, and amazing character growth. The series tells the story of Rin Okumura, who discovers that he is the son of Satan and possesses demonic powers. He enrolls in True Cross Academy, alongside his twin brother Yukio, to become an exorcist and combat the demons from his father’s realm who threaten humanity.

7. Soul Eater

Soul Eater is a classic in the supernatural anime genre, and follows the students at the Death Weapon Meister Academy. The students train in hopes of creating a Death Scythe powerful enough to be used by the academy’s headmaster, Shinigami. The series is known for its unique art style, memorable characters, and action-packed battles.

6. Tokyo Ghoul

This supernatural thriller is set in a world where flesh-eating creatures called ghouls exist. Ghouls look like humans and can sneak around society while eating humans to survive. The series follows Kaneki Ken – a college student who suffers a fatal event and undergoes a procedure that makes him a half-ghoul. Kaneki is forced to survive in the world of ghouls, while keeping his new identity secret.

5. Fire Force (Enen no Shouboutai)

This dark fantasy sci-fi series is set in a world 250 years in the future. The world had suffered an event called the Great Cataclysm, which set the world on fire and wiped out many nations. After this event, humans begin to experience spontaneous combustion, while others are blessed with pyrokinetic abilities. The story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a firefighter with powers, who joins Special Fire Force Company 8 to combat infernals and spontaneous combustion.

4. Black Clover

Black Clover is a fantasy and adventure series that offers a rich world with intricate magic systems and mind-blowing fight scenes. The story follows Asta, an orphan without magical powers. Despite this, Asta is determined to become the Wizard King and trains his body constantly. Asta embarks on a journey filled with battles, rivalries, and the uncovering of hidden abilities.

3. Noragami

Noragami is a supernatural series that follows the adventures of Yato, a minor deity who dreams of becoming a renowned god. By taking on odd jobs, he hopes to become more popular among humans and persuade them to make a shrine and worship him. Yato comes across a high school student named Hiyori and the fate of the two become intertwined. Noragami seamlessly combines its supernatural elements with humor, as well as enthralling fight sequences.

2. Chainsaw Man

Relatively new to the scene, Chainsaw Man is set in a dark world where devils and devil hunters exist. The hunters use their abilities to battle these monstrous creatures that put civilians at risk. The series follows Denji – a teenager who is killed by the yakuza and makes a contract with the Chainsaw devil, granting him the power to transform some parts of his body into chainsaws. Soon, Denji joins the Public Safety Devil Hunters to fight against devils.

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The captivating Demon Slayer is set in a world where demons who kill humans for survival exist. The story follows a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado whose family is slaughtered by a demon and his sister is turned into one. He soon becomes a demon slayer to find a way to make his sister human again. Demon Slayer boasts beautiful animation, intense battles, and unforgettable characters. This is a must-watch for fans of Jujutsu Kaisen.