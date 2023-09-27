How did Sukuna possess Megumi in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The fight against Sukuna has been going on for quite a while in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which isn’t at all surprising. This special-grade curse is a tough nut to crack. The toughest, some may say, especially when in control of a vessel that doesn’t put up nearly as much of a fight as Yuji Itadori did.

Currently, the King of Curses is in possession of Megumi Fushiguro’s body, and he has not been shy about using the sorcerer’s techniques to accomplish his goals. In all honesty, why would he? Victory is victory, no matter how one goes about achieving it. That said, there is one thing that Megumi fans cannot forgive, and that is the character’s potential demise, which is looking more and more likely by the day. Especially after the events of chapter 237.

In it, readers witness Sukuna completely take over Megumi’s body, in a way that we didn’t even think would be possible. But as we recover from the collective trauma that recent chapters have put us through, it’s time for a trip down memory lane, for those who have already forgotten exactly how Sukuna managed to get himself a new vessel.

How did Sukuna take over Megumi?

Image via Crunchyroll

Sukuna forcibly possessed Megumi’s body in chapter 212 of Jujutsu Kaisen. Upon seeing his sister Tsumiki being controlled by Yorozu, Megumi entered a state of shock, freezing for the few precious moments that allowed Sukuna to get the upper hand.

Making use of the pact he made with Itadori in the Fearsome Womb arc, the cursed spirit took control of their shared body for a minute, and the first thing he did was incapacitate Kurusu. Then, Sukuna tore off one of his vessel’s fingers, embedding cursed energy into it before advancing on Megumi. Before the sorcerer could attack, Sukuna forcefully fed him his detached finger, thus transferring his consciousness and cursed energy from Yuji’s body to Megumi’s.

After the possession, Megumi tried to put up a fight, by interfering with Sukuna’s cursed energy, but that didn’t last for too long. The spirit underwent a ritual to bury Megumi’s soul even further, and after killing Yorozu and Tsumiki, that goal was easily achieved. With the knowledge of his sister’s death, the sorcerer’s soul was fully buried in evil as he succumbed to Sukuna’s possession at last.

Does all of this mean that Megumi’s soul and body are truly gone? We don’t really know for now, but as the manga draws closer to the end, hope among fans is understandably diminishing.