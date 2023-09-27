‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 237 may have spelled out the demise of a fan-favorite character

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 237 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The torment is never-ending for Jujutsu Kaisen fans. After Gege Akutami penned what seemed like the final blow to the self-titled strongest sorcerer in the world in chapter 236, they decided that readers needed a little more heartbreak. It’s never enough, is it?

This time, the manga author accomplished that by drawing a big question mark over the vital status of another beloved character, Megumi Fushiguro. No, he didn’t make his much-awaited return in chapter 237, but he didn’t need to for his life to be put in danger. Sukuna was more than capable of accomplishing that on his own.

As fans certainly recall, Megumi’s body was taken over by the King of Curses in chapter 212, and later, his soul fell into a pit of despair, losing all willingness to fight after the death of Yorozu, and consequently, Tsumiki. Since then, Sukuna has been having a grand old time using Megumi as a vessel, culminating in the events of chapter 237, in which the special grade curse ditches the body to change into his original form. But… what does this mean for Megumi?

What happened to Megumi in chapter 237 of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image via Crunchyroll

For the time being, it’s unclear whether or not Megumi is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen, but there is a high possibility. The last time we saw the character, he had completely succumbed to Sukuna’s possession, as portrayed by his soul curling up and closing his eyes. At the time, most fans thought that Megumi would simply be taking a step back from the fight, enjoying a nice nap until the time came for him to get his body back, but now… things aren’t looking so good.

With Sukuna now in his original form, Megumi seems to have been left with no body to take back. And with no body to take back, can the sorcerer ever be brought back into the fray? It’s too soon to tell, but the consensus seems to be that there’s little hope for him. I have to say, as much despair as Megumi’s death would bring fans, there’s something almost poetic about him meeting his end in a similar manner to his sister — with their bodies taken over by another entity.

All that said, fictional characters recover from such perils all the time, so there are still those who believe that the mangaka is simply raising the stakes before bringing Megumi’s soul back into play. And to that, I say: whatever helps you hold on until the manga’s conclusion.