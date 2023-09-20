When is the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 236 release date?

Jujutsu Kaisen is right up there among all the Shonen manga no one can get enough of. Each time a new chapter comes out, we’re left to mourn its loss as we wait for new content from Gege Akutami, its author. I mean, sure, not every chapter is a banger — that’s impossible even for the most seasoned of mangakas — but when at its best, Jujutsu Kaisen can leave fans on the edge of their seats.

While chapter 235 may not have quite managed that, ending with Satoru Gojo‘s seeming triumph over Sukuna, fans are understandably excited to see what comes next in the story. How does one come down from such a high? Well, painfully and at full speed, apparently. (But shh! You didn’t hear it from me.)

By now, chapter 236 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has already hit Japan, since the series is already released first in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This means that there are already spoilers floating around, available to everyone with a Wi-Fi connection and an untamable curiosity. What about non-Japanese speakers, though? When do they get to feast on this chapter? Don’t worry, it won’t take long.

Image via Crunchyroll

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 will be officially released at 10am on Sunday, Sept. 24. As usual, the chapter will be distributed by Viz Media in North America and should be available to read on its partner website, MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA, as well as on the app. The manga’s latest chapters are always accessible free of charge and in several languages, such as English, Spanish, and French.

Make sure to be among the first to read the official chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen. With the mangaka intent of closing up shop soon, we never know when a chapter could be our last.