How tall is Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen was animated by MAPPA and released in 2020 following its outpouring success from the original manga by Gege Akutami. Amidst a world filled with existential dread tied to teenagehood, and oddly shaped creatures by the name of “curses,” Jujutsu Kaisen introduces a whole new story to the Shounen genre, alongside some quirky and downright overpowered characters.

Satoru Gojo is the embodiment of a textbook-overpowered character. As a matter of fact, he even had to be written off the manga for everything else to progress, by placing him inside a little cube with no chance to get out unless Akutami really wanted him to. Regardless, Gojo quickly became a fan-favorite in the world of shōnen manga. The outbursting fascination with this character derives from his interesting powers, high intellect, wittiness in battle, and of course, his spiky white hair and piercing blue eyes — after all, everyone can appreciate a good-looking character from time to time.

While height doesn’t necessarily entail strength or power in Jujutsu Kaisen, one thing’s for sure: Gojo’s physique is worthy of his abilities, stamina, and wisdom. As the audience takes to know the students at Jujutsu High School and its body of docents, it is relatively clear that the white-haired teacher towers over those around him, including his enemies. So here’s exactly how tall everyone’s favorite sarcastic and light-hearted character really is.

What is Satoru Gojo’s height?

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Satoru Gojo stands at a whopping six feet and three inches tall, or for those outside the U.S., 190cm. In spite of his massive height, Gojo moves swiftly and is very quick on his feet. His agility is one of the many reasons as to why some of the antagonists have a harder time getting to the special-grade sorcerer. Regardless, he is still bulkier than most characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, thus becoming an even more intimidating presence, if his name isn’t enough to set fear into most people’s bones.

The only character to fully stand next to Gojo on equal footing is Suguru Geto, who is also 6’3”, however ominous their equal height might be. Similarly, tall characters from Jujutsu Kaisen include Toji Fushiguro, who is five feet and eleven inches, and Kento Nanami, who stood six feet tall (184cm). The tallest character, however, is Panda, who stands at six feet and seven inches (200cm).

Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 can be found and streamed on Crunchyroll, and the ongoing manga is still coming out on a weekly basis on Shounen Jump.