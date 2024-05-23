‘Nurse Jackie’ sequel release window, cast, and more

Throughout its seven-year run, Nurse Jackie provided a unique combination of realism and dark humor that you don’t find often in shows about the healthcare system.

Recommended Videos

The show was a breath of fresh air and very much a product of its time. A decade later, it’s getting a sequel, just like every other show on American television lately, because presumably all of the good, original ideas have already been exhausted.

What will the Nurse Jackie sequel show be about?

Image via Showtime

The original Nurse Jackie followed Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco) an unpredictable ER nurse in the fictional All Saints’ Hospital with chronic back pain and a painkiller addiction. The show aired on Showtime from 2009 to 2015 and won five Emmys from 24 nominations.

According to Variety, the sequel show picks up ten years after the events of the series finale which ambiguously concluded with the protagonist potentially overdosing on heroin. In the reboot, Jackie has lost her nursing license but has gotten her life back on track as she continues to be good “in a world where being bad is often not only easier but a lot more fun,” the official logline teases.

Who from the Nurse Jackie cast is returning for the sequel?

Image via Showtime

Since there’s no Nurse Jackie without Edie Falco, we’re happy to report the legendary comedy actor is reprising the role that won her an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy in 2010. No other cast members have been announced as yet.

Liz Flahive and Abe Sylvia, who both worked as writers and producers on the original Nurse Jackie, are leading the charge, with the latter also directing. In addition to acting, Falco is also stepping into the executive produce role alongside the former head of Showtime Bob Greenblatt.

When and Where will the Nurse Jackie sequel be airing or streaming?

Image via Showtime

The new Nurse Jackie series was initially being developed by Lionsgate Television for its original network, Showtime. However, per a recent Variety article, the show has now moved to Amazon Prime Video.

The move comes after Paramount merged the Showtime linear network with its Paramount Plus streamer to create a hybrid package with titles from both homes. There is currently no information about when Nurse Jackie 2 could potentially begin filming, much less when it could be arriving on Prime Video. The original show is not currently available to stream anywhere, but it can be bought on all usual platforms.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more