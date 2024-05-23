Will Natalie Morales be in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21?

If we know one thing to be true, it’s that Grey’s Anatomy loves to introduce characters, make us care about every aspect of their lives, and then make something horrible happen to them. Thankfully, new doctor Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) seems to be safe… at least for now.

But since Jake Borelli’s exit has been confirmed and there are a few changes to the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 cast, we can’t help but be nervous that this great new character won’t last. Is Natalie Morales leaving once the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale airs at the end of May 2024?

Is Natalie Morales coming back after Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

While there has been no official announcement that Natalie Morales is reprising her role of Monica Beltran in Grey’s Anatomy season 21, it seems likely that she will come back for at least a few episodes. It has been reported that the actors won’t appear in all of the Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episodes because of budget constraints. But as of now, Dr. Beltran will be back.

Monica is one of the most engaging new Grey’s Anatomy characters in years. She moves to Seattle and begins working at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital while getting divorced. Monica’s arc is important for two reasons: because she’s an attending pediatrics surgeon who fills the void left by Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and because she and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) have feelings for each other.

In an interview with Shondaland.com, Natalie Morales called the show “legendary” and sounded happy to join the cast. She described Monica as “really, really passionate about her job” and someone who “will put her patients first no matter what.” Monica is exactly the kind of Grey’s Anatomy character we want: prickly and tough but also amazing at her job with a heart of gold. Monica is like Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a lot of ways, but she stands on her own, and it’s sweet seeing her interact with her child patients.

While anything can happen in the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 finale, let’s stay positive and think that Monica and Amelia will be able to go on a date and Monica will come back to Grey Sloan next season.

